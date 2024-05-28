Just Scrap Radio Ep. 166 with Alex Morono

By Cole Shelton - May 28, 2024

The 166th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 302.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 166, UFC 302

We’re joined by UFC welterweight Alex Morono (0:43) to preview his UFC 302 fight.

Alex Morono is the lone guest on the show to discuss his UFC 302 fight against Niko Price. Alex talks about making a quick turnaround and this being a rematch. The two fought back in 2017 with Price winning by knockout, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to Price testing positive for marijuana.

Morono also chats about making a quick turnaround and getting the chance to avenge his loss. He then chats about how he sees the fight going and what a win does for him. Morono also talks about his fighter Riky Turcios and being rebooked against Raul Rosas Jr. the week after.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

