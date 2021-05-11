Just Scrap Radio Ep. 37 with Beneil Dariush, Edmen Shahbazyan, Edson Barboza, and Jack Hermansson

The 37th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 262 and UFC Vegas 27 next Saturday.

We’re first joined by one-half of the UFC 262 co-main event in Beneil Dariush (2:48). Next, 10th-ranked middleweight, Edmen Shahbazyan joins the show (21:14). 13th-ranked UFC featherweight, Edson Barboza comes on (32:42). Closing out the program is seventh-ranked UFC middleweight, Jack Hermansson (48:42).

Beneil Dariush opens up the show to preview his UFC 262 co-main event fight against Tony Ferguson. Dariush discusses whether or not he was surprised Ferguson took the fight and him finally getting a top-ranked opponent he has asked for. The lightweight contender then talks about the state of the lightweight division and what a win does for him. He also touches on being able to compete in front of fans again.

Edmen Shahbazyan comes on to discuss his fight against Jack Hermansson. The interview was recorded when he was supposed to be on UFC 262, but it got postponed one week to UFC Vegas 27. The rising middleweight contender talks about his last loss, Ronda Rousey’s advice, and whether or not he was surprised to fight someone ranked ahead of him after his first setback.

Edson Barboza then joins the show to discuss his UFC 262 main card fight against Shane Burgos. The Brazilian talks about his new contract and the UFC giving him what he wanted. Barboza discusses what a win would do for him, and whether or not he’d move to lightweight again.

Jack Hermansson closes out the program to discuss his now UFC Vegas 27 fight against Edmen Shahbazyan. Hermansson talks about his last loss and whether or not he was surprised to be fighting Shahbazyan next time out. He also believes a win puts him back into title contention.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

