Beneil Dariush excited to “out-crazy” Tony Ferguson at UFC 262

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush is excited for his upcoming matchup with Tony Ferguson, who he wants to “out-crazy” at UFC 262.

Dariush is the No. 9 ranked lightweight in the world and, on the heels of a six-fight win streak that included some insane wars with the likes of Scott Holtzman and Drakkar Klose, the UFC matchmakers are giving him a serious step up in competition. Standing across Dariush at UFC 262 on May 15 in Houston, Texas will be Ferguson, the No. 5 ranked lightweight and former interim champion. Though Ferguson is coming off of two straight losses to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, he is still one of the most dangerous lightweights the sport has ever seen, and this fight with Dariush promises to be a war.

Speaking to John Hyon Ko of the South China Morning Post, Dariush spoke highly of this upcoming matchup with Ferguson, one that pits two of the most exciting lightweights in the sport against each other. Dariush knows it’s a tough fight but he’s excited to go in the Octagon next month and stand across from one of the division’s most wild fighters.

“I’ve been joking about this. But I’ll tell you the same thing I told everybody else. The goal is to out-crazy Tony, so let’s see how that goes,” Dariush said. “You never know what he’s going to do. If that’s not exciting to you, I don’t know what is. You prepare the best you can but you do not know what he’s gonna do. You just don’t.

“It makes actually training for him really difficult, too. Because, what I am going to drill? What am I going to focus on? I’m kinda enjoying this. It’s a freedom I haven’t felt in a while.”

With Ferguson looking to bounce back after two straight losses, and with Dariush looking to jump into the sport’s elite, expect an amazing fight from two of the division’s finest.

Who do you think wins this lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Tony Ferguson?