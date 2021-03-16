Sam Alvey tells Leon Edwards to “gain some humility”

UFC fan favorite Sam Alvey has told Leon Edwards to gain some humility after the latter called for a title shot following his fight against Belal Muhammad.

It’s safe to say that the MMA community has been mixed in reacting to Edwards’ no contest against Muhammad. While some will happily point out how good he looked in the first round, others note that the eye poke was a nasty one – even if it was a pretty unlucky way to end his first fight back in almost two years.

The real issue seems to stem from Edwards going after a title shot. You could argue he should’ve qualified for one before this bout even went down, but now, many have soured on the idea.

That includes UFC light heavyweight Sam Alvey.

There are definitely valid points to be made in both instances but when it’s all said and done, welterweight is still looking as crowded as it has been in a long time. The announcement that Kamaru Usman will once again defend his UFC Welterweight Championship against Jorge Masvidal next month certainly helps, but Leon Edwards is still being left out in the cold.

In terms of what’s next for him, there are probably a few options. The other two men who have lost to Usman as of late, Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington, are both looking for fights. Edwards finds himself lingering around the top five, as do Burns and Covington. Both contests would certainly draw a lot of attention – if only because nobody has any idea they’d look.

Alvey, on the other hand, needs to get back on the winning trail after no win since June 2018 across a frustrating five-fight stretch.

Will Leon Edwards ever get to a point where he earns a shot at the UFC welterweight title?