Jim Miller returns at UFC 258, takes on fellow veteran Bobby Green

A lightweight bout between veterans Jim Miller and Bobby Green is the latest addition to the upcoming UFC 258 pay-per-view card.

MMAjunkie.com was the first to report that UFC 258 will receive the Miller vs. Green bout. The card takes place on February 13 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns. The co-main event was originally a middleweight rematch between Uriah Hall and Chris Weidman, and after that fight fell apart, the promotion scrambled to get a new addition added to the card, and the Miller vs. Green bout was the fight added.

Miller (32-15, 1 NC) is 37 years old now, but the veteran just keeps staying active and continues to win fights. Though he is coming off of a decision loss to Vinc Pichel in his last fight, Miller pulled off a big upset the fight before that when he submitted top prospect, Roosevelt Roberts. Overall, Miller has won three of his last five fights. Miller is one of the longest-tenured fighters on the UFC roster and has achieved a 22-14, 1 NC record since joining the promotion way back 13 years ago in 2008.

Green (27-11-1) is also getting up there in age as he’s now 34 years old, but the man continues to win fights. Green was incredibly active in 2020, going 3-1 with wins over Clay Guida, Alan Patrick, and Lando Vannata, with his lone loss coming against Thiago Moises. Green has been in the UFC since 2013 and has an overall record of 8-6-1 while fighting at the highest level of the sport. Some of his most notable victories include Josh Thomson, Pat Healy, and Erik Koch. A win over Miller would be ideal for Green to earn as he continues to march up the lightweight division.

