Ariel Helwani confirms Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 is in the works for 2024

Ariel Helwani has confirmed that Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 is in the works for a possible boxing match later this year.

Many years ago, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought one another over the inaugural BMF championship. It was seen as something of a gimmick, but their main event showdown at UFC 244 in New York City pulled in a lot of fans. Due to the bout ending via doctor stoppage, many have always wanted to see a rematch. However, now that they’ve both left the UFC, it didn’t seem likely.

Fast forward to the present day and rumors have been circulating that the two could square off in a boxing match. Yes, you heard it, boxing, not mixed martial arts.

RELATED: REPORT | Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing match targeted for February 28th

As speculation continues, Ariel Helwani has decided to shed some light on the issue via social media.

Nathan Diaz x Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match is in fact in the works for later this year, sources say. First reported by @happypunch. I ask Diaz’s rep Zach Rosenfield this evening about it, and he said “I can’t confirm that.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 9, 2024