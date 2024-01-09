Ariel Helwani confirms Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 is in the works for 2024

By Harry Kettle - January 9, 2024

Ariel Helwani has confirmed that Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 is in the works for a possible boxing match later this year.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2

Many years ago, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought one another over the inaugural BMF championship. It was seen as something of a gimmick, but their main event showdown at UFC 244 in New York City pulled in a lot of fans. Due to the bout ending via doctor stoppage, many have always wanted to see a rematch. However, now that they’ve both left the UFC, it didn’t seem likely.

Fast forward to the present day and rumors have been circulating that the two could square off in a boxing match. Yes, you heard it, boxing, not mixed martial arts.

RELATED: REPORT | Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing match targeted for February 28th

As speculation continues, Ariel Helwani has decided to shed some light on the issue via social media.

Diaz vs Masvidal 2

“Nathan Diaz x Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match is in fact in the works for later this year, sources say. First repoted by @happypunch. I ask Diaz’s rep Zach Rosenfield this evening about it, and he said “I can’t confirm that.”

“As I said multiple times recently, neither man was slated or in talks for 300. This was always the targeted bout.”

A lot of fans will probably be upset or annoyed to hear that neither man was considered for a slot on the UFC 300 card. After all, they both hold big name value, and they could bring a lot of eyes to the event.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see what else the promotion has up their sleeve.

Are you interested or excited to see Nate Diaz face Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match? Who do you believe will win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

