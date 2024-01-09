Jon Jones responds to latest troll job from UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones has responded to the latest troll job from UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones (27-1 MMA) is the current UFC heavyweight champion.

The 36-year-old last fought and defeated Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA) in March of 2023.

‘Bones’ was scheduled to fight Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) this past November at UFC 295 but had to withdraw due to an injury he incurred during training. UFC CEO, Dana White, announced the cancellation of the fight between Jones and Miocic.

The promotion subsequently announced that Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) would face Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) for the interim UFC heavyweight crown. The result was a KO victory for Aspinall at 1:09 of Round 1 (see that here).

Following the win, the Brit has been on a mission to have Jon Jones stripped of the belt and have it in turn awarded to him.

Aspinall spoke to UFC commentator Michael Bisping saying:

“I think Jon Jones should be stripped of the title, to be honest, because everyone else does when they get injured like that. I don’t see why he’s still got it. I don’t understand that. I think I should be the real champion right now.”

Tom Aspinall hasn’t stopped there, he’s been calling out Jones directly on social media as well. The Brit recently shared a video of him growing old while waiting for ‘Bones’ to accept the fight.

Taking to ‘X’, Jones addressed Aspinall saying:

It’s a wild world we live in! People can be so quick to try to replace you, throw you away, discredit your work. That’s the best thing about them stats or just being able to see the fruits of your labor. Be an absolute savage at what you do, at whatever capacity that may be. Let… — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 9, 2024

“It’s a wild world we live in! People can be so quick to try to replace you, throw you away, discredit your work. That’s the best thing about them stats or just being able to see the fruits of your labor. Be an absolute savage at what you do, at whatever capacity that may be. Let the work speak for itself, be undeniable in this world ladies and gentlemen. Be absolutely undeniable.”

On a since deleted post to Instagram, Jones said:

“I recognize only four of these names on your (Aspinall’s) resume. Launching TikTok attacks while I’m over here on the injury list is just whack. You get no points for that where I’m from.”

Continuing on ‘X’ Jones said:

Only four recognizable opponents, and already the king of England, must be nice. There will be legendary tales told about you and your infamous call outs. 😒 — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 9, 2024

“Only four recognizable opponents, and already the king of England, must be nice. There will be legendary tales told about you and your infamous call outs.”

I mean, it doesn’t really work like that. I was a champion when I was 23 years old, you can’t show up at age 30 pretending like you’ve been chasing me your whole life. I have no clue who 90% of his résumé is, meanwhile, I’ve been highlighting UFC events my entire career. https://t.co/aJdJT8UpGm — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 9, 2024

“I mean, it doesn’t really work like that. I was a champion when I was 23 years old, you can’t show up at age 30 pretending like you’ve been chasing me your whole life. I have no clue who 90% of his résumé is, meanwhile, I’ve been highlighting UFC events my entire career.”

Obviously, Jon Jones has had enough of Tom Aspinall and his calls for ‘Bones’ to be stripped of the belt and/or fight him for the championship next.

Not backing down, Aspinall did take time to respond to Jones on ‘X‘ just this morning saying:

Jon you’re letting your ego run wild here mate. I’m not downplaying you’re résumé, it’s incredible. Far superior to mine. You are known as the best fighter ever, and that’s EXACTLY why I want to beat you. Surely you can understand that? https://t.co/jCo4Obz9pY — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) January 9, 2024

“Jon you’re letting your ego run wild here mate. I’m not downplaying your résumé, it’s incredible. Far superior to mine. You are known as the best fighter ever, and that’s EXACTLY why I want to beat you. Surely you can understand that?”

Would you like to see a Jones vs. Aspinall heavyweight bout at some time in the future?

