Photo | Conor McGregor buys 63-foot Lamborghini SuperYacht

Former two-division UFC champion and MMA mega star Conor McGregor has purchased one of 63 limited edition Lamborghini SuperYachts.

McGregor, who has spent a lot time on yachts of late, is far and away the highest paid fighter in MMA history, and has also raked in millions through various other ventures, most notably his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey. As his wealth continues to grow, he has not been shy about his spending habits.

His latest big purchase is the 12th of 63 limited edition Lamborghini SuperYachts—which is of course adorned in Irish colors. McGregor showed off his new purchase in a Monday morning Instagram post.

“The No.12 ‘McGregor edition,'” McGregor wrote on Instagram on Monday, introducing his lavish new purchase to the world. “Lamborghini’s first entry into the Sport Yacht World comes in the form of this 63-foot, 4000bhp, duel engine, twin turbo, rocket ship! Titled the ‘Supercar of the Sea.’I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve! Proper F**king Twelve baby! Ain’t no stopping it!

“Thank you Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at ‘The Italian Sea Group’ for your amazing work,” McGregor added. “Excited to see the finished result during next seasons yachting season.”

What do you think of this extravagant purchase by Conor McGregor?