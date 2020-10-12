Cory Sandhagen win sparks Twitter skirmish between Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling

Cory Sandhagen’s win over Marlon Moraes sparked a heated Twitter skirmish between bantamweight champ Petr Yan and the division’s top contender, Aljamain Sterling.

Sandhagen took on Moraes in a crucial bantamweight contender bout in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5 last Saturday, picking up the win with flashy second-round TKO. With this victory, he rebounded from a submission loss to Sterling, who is expected to get the next crack at the division’s reigning champion, Yan.

With his victory over Moraes, Sandhagen drew a lot of attention to the bantamweight division, and Yan and Sterling did not let that attention to go to waste. In the wake of the UFC Fight Island 5 card, the pair engaged in a heated Twitter exchange, which will certainly had some hype to their yet-unscheduled title fight.

I’m waiting for you dickhead. You will be held accountable for every word you said https://t.co/jxdLYchP26 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) October 11, 2020

“I’m waiting for you dickhead,” Yan wrote on Twitter after Sterling asked UFC President Dana White to make their title fight official. “You will be held accountable for every word you said.”

Sterling was quick to respond to this dig from Yan, vowing to remove the target from the champion’s back.

“Aww don’t worry,” Sterling wrote in response to Yan. “I’ll take that belt from you so that you don’t have a target on your back. It’ll be ok.”

While Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling do not yet have a date for their fight, which is surprising given that both men seem eager to get back into the cage ASAP, White has made it quite clear that this is the next championship matchup we’ll get in the bantamweight division.

“Yeah,” White said after Sterling defeat Sandhagen. “I’m pretty sure it’s [going to be], it’s more than likely going to be Sterling.”

Who do you will win when Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling finally collide in the Octagon?