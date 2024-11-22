Carlos Ulberg believes win over Volkan Oezdemir could earn him a title shot: “Anything can happen”

By Cole Shelton - November 22, 2024

Carlos Ulberg believes he could secure a lightweight title shot with a win over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Macau.

Carlos Ulberg

Ulberg is a riding contender at light heavyweight and is ranked 10th. However, he’s set to fight the eighth-ranked contender and a former title contender in Oezdemir in a pivotal light heavyweight bout. It’s the biggest step-up in competition that Ulberg has faced and he knows a win will do him wonders.

It’s expected that Alex Pereira will face Magomed Ankalaev next, but after that, there is no clear-cut contender. With that, Carlos Ulberg believes with a win at UFC Macau, he could get the next title shot.

“My time will come, and I know it’s not far. This fight here is no different. He’s an experienced fighter,” Ulberg said at UFC media day. “I get a good win over Oezdemir, it catapults me high anyway, so in this division, at any point, we can be called up for the title. I’m not surprised either way. Anything can happen, and I’m ready for anything to happen next year.”

If Ulberg can KO Oezdemir or have a statement win, he would likely be in the conversation for a title shot.

Carlos Ulberg believes the winner of his UFC Macau fight gets a title shot

Carlos Ulberg is 6-1 in the UFC and has won five of his six wins by stoppage.

With Pereira being a fan-favorite due to his striking, Ulberg knows a matchup between them would be fan-friendly, which is why he thinks a win will get him a title shot.

“He’s an experienced fighter,” Ulberg said. “He’s experienced in the UFC. After his third fight, he fought for the title against Cormier. I feel like he is primed and he is ready to shoot up for that next title shot as well. We’re in the same state right now where we’re putting ourselves towards the title. I think for himself, he would think if he’s going to get the win, he’s going to go for the title after this as well.”

Ulberg is coming off a 12-second knockout win over Alonzo Menifield in May.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Carlos Ulberg UFC Volkan Oezdemir

