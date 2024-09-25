Former ONE champ Reinier de Ridder’s UFC debut set for November 9th against Gerald Meerschaert

Former two-division ONE titleholder Reinier de Ridder is set for his UFC debut just hours after his reported signing with the promotion in free agency.

De Ridder will face the veteran Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 100 on November 9th. Dutch publication UFC op Eurosport was the first to report the news of the De Ridder vs. Meerschaert booking.

De Ridder makes his UFC debut after signing with the promotion earlier this week. He won his most recent fight at UAE Warriors 51 after opting to part ways with ONE earlier this year.

De Ridder defeated Magomedmurad Khasaev by first-round knockout for his first victory since July 2022. He suffered back-to-back title losses to Anatoly Malykhin, ending his two-division title reign in ONE.

De Ridder, who held titles at middleweight and light heavyweight in ONE, will begin his UFC stint in the 185lb division. It’s uncertain if De Ridder could potentially alternate between weight classes, or if he’ll stay full-time at middleweight.