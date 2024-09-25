Former ONE champ Reinier de Ridder’s UFC debut set for November 9th against Gerald Meerschaert
Former two-division ONE titleholder Reinier de Ridder is set for his UFC debut just hours after his reported signing with the promotion in free agency.
De Ridder will face the veteran Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 100 on November 9th. Dutch publication UFC op Eurosport was the first to report the news of the De Ridder vs. Meerschaert booking.
De Ridder makes his UFC debut after signing with the promotion earlier this week. He won his most recent fight at UAE Warriors 51 after opting to part ways with ONE earlier this year.
De Ridder defeated Magomedmurad Khasaev by first-round knockout for his first victory since July 2022. He suffered back-to-back title losses to Anatoly Malykhin, ending his two-division title reign in ONE.
De Ridder, who held titles at middleweight and light heavyweight in ONE, will begin his UFC stint in the 185lb division. It’s uncertain if De Ridder could potentially alternate between weight classes, or if he’ll stay full-time at middleweight.
Reinier de Ridder vs. Gerald Meerschaert booked for November 9th UFC event
Gerald Meerschaert will fight Reinier de Ridder at #UFCVegas100 on November 9th. (first rep. @UFCopEurosport IG) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2024 pic.twitter.com/2vdxR5DwrR
— Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) September 25, 2024
De Ridder will face a tough test in his first UFC appearance against Meerschaert, who has fought some of the top contenders in the division. Meerschaert has won two straight over Edmen Shahbazyan and Bryan Barberena after a two-fight losing skid.
Meerschaert, an accomplished grappler, will be a meaningful challenge for the newcomer De Ridder to overcome. He’s defeated the likes of Dustin Stoltzfus, Bruno Silva, and Trevin Giles during his UFC tenure.
De Ridder vs. Meerschaert adds to a work-in-progress card on November 9th at the UFC Apex. The event marks the 100th UFC Fight Night card held at the facility, which rose to prominence during the height of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The De Ridder vs. Meerschaert winner will move one step closer to a spot in the middleweight Top 15.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Gerald Meerschaert UFC