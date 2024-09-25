Former ONE champ Reinier de Ridder’s UFC debut set for November 9th against Gerald Meerschaert

By Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

Former two-division ONE titleholder Reinier de Ridder is set for his UFC debut just hours after his reported signing with the promotion in free agency.

Reinier de Ridder, Gerald Meerschaert

De Ridder will face the veteran Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 100 on November 9th. Dutch publication UFC op Eurosport was the first to report the news of the De Ridder vs. Meerschaert booking.

De Ridder makes his UFC debut after signing with the promotion earlier this week. He won his most recent fight at UAE Warriors 51 after opting to part ways with ONE earlier this year.

De Ridder defeated Magomedmurad Khasaev by first-round knockout for his first victory since July 2022. He suffered back-to-back title losses to Anatoly Malykhin, ending his two-division title reign in ONE.

De Ridder, who held titles at middleweight and light heavyweight in ONE, will begin his UFC stint in the 185lb division. It’s uncertain if De Ridder could potentially alternate between weight classes, or if he’ll stay full-time at middleweight.

Reinier de Ridder vs. Gerald Meerschaert booked for November 9th UFC event

De Ridder will face a tough test in his first UFC appearance against Meerschaert, who has fought some of the top contenders in the division. Meerschaert has won two straight over Edmen Shahbazyan and Bryan Barberena after a two-fight losing skid.

Meerschaert, an accomplished grappler, will be a meaningful challenge for the newcomer De Ridder to overcome. He’s defeated the likes of Dustin Stoltzfus, Bruno Silva, and Trevin Giles during his UFC tenure.

De Ridder vs. Meerschaert adds to a work-in-progress card on November 9th at the UFC Apex. The event marks the 100th UFC Fight Night card held at the facility, which rose to prominence during the height of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The De Ridder vs. Meerschaert winner will move one step closer to a spot in the middleweight Top 15.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Gerald Meerschaert UFC

Related

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo

REPORT | Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo headlines UFC Macau on November 23

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024
Nick Diaz, Vicente Luque
UFC

REPORT | Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque targeted for UFC 310

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

A UFC welterweight matchup between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque is reportedly in the works for a rebooking at UFC 310 on December 7th.

Benoit Saint-Denis and Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Pro fighters make their picks for Benoit Saint-Denis vs Renato Moicano

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2024

In the main event of UFC Paris, a pivotal lightweight bout goes down as Benoit Saint-Denis takes on Renato Moicano. Heading into the fight, Saint-Denis is a -290 favorite while the Brazilian is a +215 underdog on FanDuel.

Max Holloway, UFC 300
UFC

Max Holloway reveals if preparation for Ilia Topuria is different from Justin Gaethje fight

Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024

Max Holloway has discussed his preparation for Ilia Topuria versus how he prepared for Justin Gaethje.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis exposes poor analysis of his fighting style: "What are you talking about?"

Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is puzzled by all the bad takes on his fighting style.

Renato Moicano

Michael Bisping wonders how Renato Moicano will handle hostile UFC Paris fans

Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024
Islam Makhachev, UFC 302
Daniel Cormier

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier believe now is the time for UFC champion Islam Makhachev to do a heel turn: “I think that’s the move”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier believe now is the time for Islam Makhachev to take on a more villainous persona.

Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

Dana White reacts after 8-1 underdog scores wild upset finish on Contender Series: “I love this sh*t”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to an 8/1 underdog scoring a big upset victory on the Contender Series.

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen calls Jorge Masvidal "Thirsty" after recent Leon Edwards callout

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2024

Chael Sonnen is at it again with his jabs toward Jorge Masvidal after the former BMF champion’s recent callout for a possible UFC return.

Matt Frevola
UFC

Matt Frevola planning to bring Fares Ziam into a "dogfight" at UFC Paris: "He will finally have an exciting fight"

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2024

Matt Frevola is excited to finally make the walk to the Octagon again.