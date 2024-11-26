What’s next for Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo after UFC Macau?
The UFC was in Macau, China on Saturday for UFC Macau, which saw Petr Yan take on Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event.
Yan entered the fight coming off a win over Song Yadong. Figueiredo, meanwhile, was coming off a win over Marlon Vera and had gone undefeated since moving up to bantamweight.
In the end, it was Yan who won a clear-cut decision over Figueiredo at UFC Macau. Following the event, here is what I think should be next for the bantamweight contenders.
Petr Yan
Petr Yan reminded everyone that he is still one of the best bantamweights in the world at UFC Macau.
Yan dominated Figueiredo on the feet as he was the much faster striker and was able to land the more damaging shots. He also defended the takedowns well to cruise to a lopsided win.
With the win, Yan should likely be a win away from a title shot. The Russian should get another main event, or be on the same card as Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov which is likely next.
A logical next fight is for Yan to rematch Sean O’Malley in what would be a massive fight where the winner would get a title shot. They fought back in 2022 with O’Malley winning a controversial decision.
Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo fell short against Petr Yan as his chances of getting a title shot will have to wait.
Figueiredo is still a top-level bantamweight and should get another main event or a big spot on a pay-per-view next time out. The Brazilian should face Cory Sandhagen next time out in a very fun bantamweight bout.
Sandhagen is coming off a decision loss to Nurmagomedov. The winner of the fight would be able to be a win away from a title shot. The loser would have to fight someone well below them in the rankings.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Deiveson Figueiredo Petr Yan UFC