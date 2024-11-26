What’s next for Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo after UFC Macau?

The UFC was in Macau, China on Saturday for UFC Macau, which saw Petr Yan take on Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event.

Yan entered the fight coming off a win over Song Yadong. Figueiredo, meanwhile, was coming off a win over Marlon Vera and had gone undefeated since moving up to bantamweight.

In the end, it was Yan who won a clear-cut decision over Figueiredo at UFC Macau. Following the event, here is what I think should be next for the bantamweight contenders.