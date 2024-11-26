What’s next for Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo after UFC Macau?

By Cole Shelton - November 25, 2024

The UFC was in Macau, China on Saturday for UFC Macau, which saw Petr Yan take on Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo

Yan entered the fight coming off a win over Song Yadong. Figueiredo, meanwhile, was coming off a win over Marlon Vera and had gone undefeated since moving up to bantamweight.

In the end, it was Yan who won a clear-cut decision over Figueiredo at UFC Macau. Following the event, here is what I think should be next for the bantamweight contenders.

Petr Yan

Petr Yan reminded everyone that he is still one of the best bantamweights in the world at UFC Macau.

Yan dominated Figueiredo on the feet as he was the much faster striker and was able to land the more damaging shots. He also defended the takedowns well to cruise to a lopsided win.

With the win, Yan should likely be a win away from a title shot. The Russian should get another main event, or be on the same card as Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov which is likely next.

A logical next fight is for Yan to rematch Sean O’Malley in what would be a massive fight where the winner would get a title shot. They fought back in 2022 with O’Malley winning a controversial decision.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo fell short against Petr Yan as his chances of getting a title shot will have to wait.

Figueiredo is still a top-level bantamweight and should get another main event or a big spot on a pay-per-view next time out. The Brazilian should face Cory Sandhagen next time out in a very fun bantamweight bout.

Sandhagen is coming off a decision loss to Nurmagomedov. The winner of the fight would be able to be a win away from a title shot. The loser would have to fight someone well below them in the rankings.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo Petr Yan UFC

Related

Rampage Jackson and Jon Jones

Rampage Jackson believes Tom Aspinall is an easier matchup for Jon Jones than Stipe Miocic was

Cole Shelton - November 25, 2024
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor removed from popular 'Hitman' video game after losing civil sexual assault case

Josh Evanoff - November 25, 2024

Former UFC superstar Conor McGregor is now dealing with the fallout of his recent loss in the courtroom.

Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones' coach explains why he's confident 'Bones' would beat Tom Aspinall: "Jon has solved a lot more complex problems"

Cole Shelton - November 25, 2024

Brandon Gibson, the coach of Jon Jones, has full confidence his pupil will beat Tom Aspinall if they ever fight.

Dan Hooker, IShowSpeed
UFC

WATCH | UFC lightweight Dan Hooker destroys streamer IShowSpeed in sparring session

Josh Evanoff - November 25, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker recently faced off with popular streamer IShowSpeed.

Conor McGregor
UFC

UFC superstar Conor McGregor opens up on recent civil case defeat: “I know I made mistakes”

Josh Evanoff - November 25, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has released a statement.

Michael Chandler UFC 309

Renowned MMA figure thinks Michael Chandler is on the decline following UFC 309 loss: 'He has hit Tony Ferguson status'

Fernando Quiles - November 25, 2024
Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards plans to become two-time UFC champion: 'I hate losing more than I love winning'

Fernando Quiles - November 25, 2024

Leon Edwards says he’s on the road to reaching his goal of becoming a two-time UFC champion.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov sends a clear warning to Merab Dvalishvili

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

UFC star Umar Nurmagomedov has issued a warning to Merab Dvalishvili as talk of a fight between them continues.

Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili challenges Petr Yan to rematch at March’s UFC 313 event in Las Vegas: “LFG!”

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has challenged Petr Yan to a rematch at UFC 313 in March 2025.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou says Jon Jones “doesn’t need” the Tom Aspinall fight: “There’s nothing that he’s going to make in that fight other than money”

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe that Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall as talk of a potential superfight continues.