Merab Dvalishvili names two potential contenders for next UFC bantamweight title fight

By Fernando Quiles - February 14, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has two possible challengers in mind for his UFC Bantamweight Championship.

Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili is riding high following his impressive performance against Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-main event of UFC 311. The Georgian titleholder was able to thwart his opponent’s grappling efforts and managed to outwork him for a unanimous decision victory. It was the first successful title defense for Dvalishvili and now he is looking ahead.

Who could be standing across the Octagon from “The Machine” next and when?

RELATED: TOP UFC BANTAMWEIGHT CONTENDER THINKS HE CAN DETHRONE MERAB DVALISHVILI: ‘STYLES MAKE FIGHTS’

Merab Dvalishvili Wants Sean O’Malley or Petr Yan

It appears Merab Dvalishvili might be in for a rematch in his next outing. The question is, against who? During an interview with Southern Cross Combat, Dvalishvili said that either Sean O’Malley or Petr Yan are his preferred options for a second title defense.

“Actually, I think my thoughts on UFC’s plans is same,” Dvalishvili said. “I want one of the rematch, either Sean O’Malley or Petr Yan and I think UFC wants same. My next fight should be April or June, and I’m ready. Whatever the UFC wants. Waiting for contract and I’m ready to show people a good fight again and do what I love to do.”

Dvalishvili defeated O’Malley to capture the 135-pound gold back in September 2024. The title fight headlined the historic UFC 306 event inside the Sphere in Las Vegas. Dvalishvili’s grappling and relentless pressure proved to be the difference maker, as he walked out of “Sin City” with the UFC bantamweight title.

Back in March 2023, Dvalishvili fought Yan on his road to UFC gold. The Georgian bruiser was able to earn a unanimous decision win. At the time, this was Dvalishvili’s ninth straight victory. He’d go on to defeat Henry Cejudo before capturing the bantamweight championship from O’Malley.

We’ll keep you up to speed on what’s next for Merab Dvalishvili.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Petr Yan Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo eyeing one last UFC title run despite two-fight skid: 'I've always wanted to challenge myself'

Fernando Quiles - February 14, 2025
Edson Barboza
UFC

Edson Barboza forced out of UFC Seattle fight

Harry Kettle - February 14, 2025

UFC legend Edson Barboza has been forced out of his upcoming return to action at UFC Seattle due to an injury.

Jared Cannonier
Sean Strickland

Jared Cannonier defends Sean Strickland in the midst of UFC 312 criticism

Harry Kettle - February 14, 2025

UFC star Jared Cannonier has defended Sean Strickland in the midst of recent criticism he’s received following UFC 312.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin explains why he thinks Conor McGregor continues to troll his family

Harry Kettle - February 14, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin has explained why he believes Conor McGregor continues to hound his family.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White teasing something big for his next fight

Harry Kettle - February 14, 2025

UFC champion Islam Makhachev has responded to Dana White teasing something big for his next fight in the promotion.

Andre Petroski

Andre Petroski says he's "confident no matter where" his UFC Vegas 102 fight goes againt Rodolfo Vieira

Cole Shelton - February 13, 2025
Colby Covington
Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington slams "pathetic little b***h" Dustin Poirier for not making their fight happen

Cole Shelton - February 13, 2025

Colby Covington is still annoyed he never had a chance to fight Dustin Poirier in the UFC.

Rampage Jackson, Anthony Smith
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson slams Anthony Smith over recent comments about his podcast: "You're a motherf*cking b*tch!"

Josh Evanoff - February 13, 2025

Former UFC champion Rampage Jackson has sent a warning at Anthony Smith.

Rich Franklin
UFC

UFC legend Rich Franklin shows interest in potential comeback: "Under the right circumstance..."

Josh Evanoff - February 13, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Rich Franklin could fight again for the right price.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

UFC champion Ilia Topuria teases fight news amid rumors of bout against Islam Makhachev: "Maybe the next week"

Josh Evanoff - February 13, 2025

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria hopes to announce his return next week.