Merab Dvalishvili names two potential contenders for next UFC bantamweight title fight

Merab Dvalishvili Wants Sean O’Malley or Petr Yan

It appears Merab Dvalishvili might be in for a rematch in his next outing. The question is, against who? During an interview with Southern Cross Combat, Dvalishvili said that either Sean O’Malley or Petr Yan are his preferred options for a second title defense.

“Actually, I think my thoughts on UFC’s plans is same,” Dvalishvili said. “I want one of the rematch, either Sean O’Malley or Petr Yan and I think UFC wants same. My next fight should be April or June, and I’m ready. Whatever the UFC wants. Waiting for contract and I’m ready to show people a good fight again and do what I love to do.”

Dvalishvili defeated O’Malley to capture the 135-pound gold back in September 2024. The title fight headlined the historic UFC 306 event inside the Sphere in Las Vegas. Dvalishvili’s grappling and relentless pressure proved to be the difference maker, as he walked out of “Sin City” with the UFC bantamweight title.

Back in March 2023, Dvalishvili fought Yan on his road to UFC gold. The Georgian bruiser was able to earn a unanimous decision win. At the time, this was Dvalishvili’s ninth straight victory. He’d go on to defeat Henry Cejudo before capturing the bantamweight championship from O’Malley.

