Petr Yan gives Aljamain Sterling an Oscar in amusing interaction

UFC star Petr Yan gave his former bantamweight rival Aljamain Sterling an Oscar in an amusing interaction recently.

Petr Yan was once considered to be one of the best pound for pound fighters in the UFC. In the eyes of some, that may still be the case. However, his career suddenly went in a very different direction when he began his rivalry with Aljamain Sterling. Despite controlling most of their first fight, Yan wound up losing the UFC bantamweight championship to Aljamain as a result of an illegal knee.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling explains why he thinks Petr Yan was overrated by fans and the UFC

Then, in the rematch, Yan was unable to claim it back from Sterling, who implemented a far improved gameplan that ensured he held onto the gold. Only now, after losing to Merab Dvalishvili before bouncing back into the win column, is Yan considered to be a top contender again.

Recently, the two actually met again – and this time, Yan decided to have a bit of fun with his former foe.