Petr Yan gives Aljamain Sterling an Oscar in amusing interaction
UFC star Petr Yan gave his former bantamweight rival Aljamain Sterling an Oscar in an amusing interaction recently.
Petr Yan was once considered to be one of the best pound for pound fighters in the UFC. In the eyes of some, that may still be the case. However, his career suddenly went in a very different direction when he began his rivalry with Aljamain Sterling. Despite controlling most of their first fight, Yan wound up losing the UFC bantamweight championship to Aljamain as a result of an illegal knee.
Then, in the rematch, Yan was unable to claim it back from Sterling, who implemented a far improved gameplan that ensured he held onto the gold. Only now, after losing to Merab Dvalishvili before bouncing back into the win column, is Yan considered to be a top contender again.
Recently, the two actually met again – and this time, Yan decided to have a bit of fun with his former foe.
Yan and Sterling share a laugh
If you can’t laugh and joke about things like this, then what are we even doing here? Of course, in reality, this was an important step in the right direction for two men who clearly have a lot of respect for each other. There’s always likely to be a degree of animosity as would be expected, but at the very least, this was a pretty fun thing to see.
Do you believe that Aljamain Sterling or Petr Yan will ever claim UFC gold again? If so, which of the two can you see getting it done, and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
