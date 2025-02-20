Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cory Sandhagen targeted for UFC Des Moines event in May

By Josh Evanoff - February 20, 2025

Bantamweight contenders Deiveson Figueiredo and Cory Sandhagen will reportedly meet in May.

Deiveson Figueiredo

‘Deus da Guerra’ is fresh off his return to the octagon in the main event of UFC Macau in November. He entered the event riding a two-fight winning streak and met former bantamweight champion Petr Yan. Despite Deiveson Figueiredo’s newfound success at 135 pounds, he was outpointed by ‘No Mercy’ en route to a unanimous decision loss.

Just a few months on from that defeat, the Brazilian has reportedly booked his return to the cage. As first reported by Leo Guimares on X, Deiveson Figueiredo will meet Cory Sandhagen at UFC Des Moines in May. As of now, it’s unknown if the bantamweight collision will be the main event of the Iowa-based event.

Nonetheless, ‘The Sandman’ is coming off a high-profile loss of his own. Cory Sandhagen was last seen in the cage in August, where he met Umar Nurmagomedov. Despite entering the cage riding a three-fight winning streak, the hard-hitting striker was outpointed en route to a lopsided decision loss. However, he’ll now have the opportunity to get back on the right track in May.

REPORT | Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cory Sandhagen set for UFC Des Moines in May

As of now, a lot is still unknown about the UFC Des Moines event. However, there are other bouts linked to the May card beyond Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cory Sandhagen. Earlier this month, former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate revealed that she would be fighting in Iowa later this year as well.

At UFC Des Moines, ‘Cupcake’ will meet fellow longtime contender, Yana Santos. For her part, ‘Foxy’ snapped a three-fight losing streak in August against Chelsea Chandler, scoring a unanimous decision win. In May, she’ll get the chance to score the biggest win of her career over Tate.

As of now, here’s how the UFC Des Moines card stacks up:

Bantamweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cory Sandhagen
Women’s Strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson
Featherweight bout: Trevor Peek vs. Lee Jeong-yeong
Bantamweight bout: Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey
Welterweight bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Women’s Bantamweight bout: Miesha Tate vs. Yana Santos

What do you make of this UFC Des Moines fight announcement? Who do you got? Deiveson Figueiredo or Cory Sandhagen?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Cory Sandhagen Deiveson Figueiredo UFC

