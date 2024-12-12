Deiveson Figueiredo questions why Alexandre Pantoja hasn’t mentioned his name as potential opponent following UFC 310

Deiveson Figueiredo Grills Alexandre Pantoja Over Not Mentioning Him As Potential Title Challenger

Deiveson Figueiredo may compete as a 135-pounder now, but he feels snubbed after Alexandre Pantoja failed to mention his name on the list of flyweight greats. Figueiredo has made it clear that he isn’t opposed to cutting back down in weight for a rematch with Pantoja.

“I saw that he challenged Demetrious Johnson, and I’ve volunteered [to fight him],” Figueiredo told MMA Fighting. “Demetrious Johnson is retired and doesn’t want to fight again. If he’s looking for someone to fight, why didn’t he mention my name? I beat him when I was at flyweight. If the UFC wants to put me against him, I’m open to going down to 125 for this fight.”

Figueiredo may not get an immediate title opportunity if he decides to move back down to 125 pounds. The Brazilian bruiser is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Petr Yan back in November.

Pantoja has suggested a possible move to the bantamweight division following a successful title defense against Kai Asakura at UFC 310. Perhaps Figueiredo will have to wait until “The Cannibal” decides to make the jump to 135 pounds. For now, Pantoja seems to be sighting his sights on a potential title defense against Kai Kara-France.