Deiveson Figueiredo questions why Alexandre Pantoja hasn’t mentioned his name as potential opponent following UFC 310

By Fernando Quiles - December 12, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo is calling for a rematch with Alexandre Pantoja.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Back in July 2019, Figueiredo defeated Pantoja in a bout that earned “Fight of the Night” honors. Figueiredo eventually became a two-time UFC flyweight champion before moving up to the bantamweight division. As for Pantoja, he’s gone 8-1 since the loss to Figueiredo and he’s now the reigning UFC flyweight titleholder.

Now that Pantoja is seeking new and exciting challenges, Figueiredo is wondering why his name wasn’t mentioned by his former foe.

RELATED: ALEXANDRE PANTOJA BELIEVES KAI KARA-FRANCE IS MOST LIKELY TITLE CHALLENGER FOLLOWING UFC 310 WIN: “MAKES THE MOST SENSE”

Deiveson Figueiredo Grills Alexandre Pantoja Over Not Mentioning Him As Potential Title Challenger

Deiveson Figueiredo may compete as a 135-pounder now, but he feels snubbed after Alexandre Pantoja failed to mention his name on the list of flyweight greats. Figueiredo has made it clear that he isn’t opposed to cutting back down in weight for a rematch with Pantoja.

“I saw that he challenged Demetrious Johnson, and I’ve volunteered [to fight him],” Figueiredo told MMA Fighting. “Demetrious Johnson is retired and doesn’t want to fight again. If he’s looking for someone to fight, why didn’t he mention my name? I beat him when I was at flyweight. If the UFC wants to put me against him, I’m open to going down to 125 for this fight.”

Figueiredo may not get an immediate title opportunity if he decides to move back down to 125 pounds. The Brazilian bruiser is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Petr Yan back in November.

Pantoja has suggested a possible move to the bantamweight division following a successful title defense against Kai Asakura at UFC 310. Perhaps Figueiredo will have to wait until “The Cannibal” decides to make the jump to 135 pounds. For now, Pantoja seems to be sighting his sights on a potential title defense against Kai Kara-France.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja Deiveson Figueiredo

Related

Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Kara-France

Alexandre Pantoja believes Kai Kara-France is most likely title challenger following UFC 310 win: "Makes the most sense"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2024
Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 310
Ian Garry

What's next for the stars of UFC 310?

Cole Shelton - December 9, 2024

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada for their year-end pay-per-view for a solid UFC 310 card.

Demetrious Johnson ONE
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson opens up on decision to reject UFC title shot offer from Alexandre Pantoja: "My legacy doesn't need him"

Josh Evanoff - December 9, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has no interest in facing Alexandre Pantoja.

Alexandre Pantoja Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Alexandre Pantoja reacts after Demetrious Johnson shoots down his UFC 310 callout: “It’s not about money”

Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024

Alexandre Pantoja is aware of Demetrious Johnson’s response to his callout.

Alexandre Pantoja UFC Weigh-in
Ian Garry

UFC 310 weigh-in results: Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Asakura, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Ian Machado Garry tip the scales

Fernando Quiles - December 6, 2024

The UFC 310 weigh-ins are ongoing, and we’ve got you covered with results.

Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Asakura

UFC 310 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura title fight

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2024
Kai Asakura
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen claims UFC title shot for Kai Asakura is “right”

Zain Bando - December 3, 2024

Chael Sonnen, a former UFC fighter-turned-analyst, quickly gave his thoughts on the UFC 310 pay-per-view main event between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura, which headlines this Saturday.

Kai Asakura, UFC 310, Mikuru Asakura, Alexandre Pantoja, MMA
Kai Asakura

UFC 310 title challenger had first fight against his own brother: “He was really trying to kill me”

BJ Penn Staff - December 1, 2024

Technically speaking, UFC 310 headliner Kai Asakura had his first fight in 2012, when he submitted Tomoya Suzuki. If you ask the man himself, however, he’ll tell you his first fight came earlier than that, when he took on his own brother, Mikuru.

Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Alexandre Pantoja shuts down bantamweight move ahead of UFC 310 title defense against Kai Asakura

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024

Alexandre Pantoja isn’t thinking about a move to the bantamweight division at the moment.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo
Petr Yan

What's next for Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo after UFC Macau?

Cole Shelton - November 25, 2024

The UFC was in Macau, China on Saturday for UFC Macau, which saw Petr Yan take on Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event.