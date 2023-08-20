UFC 292 Results: Marlon Vera defeats Pedro Munhoz (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 292 results, including the bantamweight scrap between Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz.

Vera (21-8-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after having his four-fight win streak snapped by Cory Sandhagen in his most recent effort this past March. Prior to that setback, ‘Chito’ was coming off a fourth-round knockout victory over former division champion Dominick Cruz.

Meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz (20-8 MMA) was most recently seen in action at April’s UFC Kansas City event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Chris Gutierrez. Prior to that, the 36-year-old Brazilian had fought Sean O’Malley in a bout that was ultimately ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Round one of this bantamweight matchup begins and Pedro Munhoz comes out kicking to open the fight. Marlon Vera catches a kick and forces Munhoz to the ground. Pedro attempts to kick him from off his back and just misses the face. That could have been a DQ if it landed. Munhoz is back to his feet and throwing kicks to the body and the legs of ‘Chito’. Vera returns fire with a pair of kicks of his own. Munhoz attempts a takedown, but it is stuffed. More loow kicks from Munhoz. Vera responds with a knee. Two sharp left hands from Munhoz find a home. A food jab in return from ‘Chito’. Both men with jabs. Vera with a front kick to close out the round.

Round two begins and Pedro Munhoz lands a right hand and then a body kick. Marlon Vera is starting to loosen up now. He lands some nice jabs in the pocket. ‘Chito’ with a good left now. Munhoz answers with a pair of good right. He follows that up with a pair of leg kicks. A left hand now from Pedro. Both men connect with rights. Munhoz’s nose is bleeding from those stinging jabs from Vera. A good right by Munhoz, but Vera counters with a pair of lefts. A nice 1-2 by Pedro Munhoz. Marlon Vera looks to counter but misses with a big right. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Pedro Munhoz is immediately back to work with his high-volume attack. Marlon Vera answers the call with three stiff jabs in a row. ‘Chito’ with a nice right hand, Munhoz replies with one of his own. Vera is landing some big shots now. He attacks the liver. Munhoz looks to fire back with some rights. Vera continues to pepper Munhoz with his sharp jab. A good left and then a right by Vera. He follows that up with a good left hook. Munhoz with a right hand in return. He lands another. The horn sounds to end a closely contested battle.

Official UFC 292 Results: Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Vera fight next following his victory over Munhoz this evening in Boston?