Former Jon Jones rival still thinks ‘Bones’ tops UFC pound-for-pound list over Islam Makhachev

An ex-foe of Jon Jones thinks the reigning UFC heavyweight champion should have the top pound-for-pound distinction over Islam Makhachev.

The pound-for-pound argument continues within the MMA community. Those who believe Makhachev, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, deserves the number one spot argue that he has been more active as of late than “Bones.” Those who argue in favor of Jones are factoring in his longevity as an elite MMA titleholder.

One man who knows what it’s like to mix it up with Jones believes the future UFC Hall of Famer clears Makhachev in the pound-for-pound conversation.

