Former Jon Jones rival still thinks ‘Bones’ tops UFC pound-for-pound list over Islam Makhachev
An ex-foe of Jon Jones thinks the reigning UFC heavyweight champion should have the top pound-for-pound distinction over Islam Makhachev.
The pound-for-pound argument continues within the MMA community. Those who believe Makhachev, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, deserves the number one spot argue that he has been more active as of late than “Bones.” Those who argue in favor of Jones are factoring in his longevity as an elite MMA titleholder.
One man who knows what it’s like to mix it up with Jones believes the future UFC Hall of Famer clears Makhachev in the pound-for-pound conversation.
RELATED: TOM ASPINALL FINDS DANA WHITE’S POUND-FOR-POUND SHIFT “FUNNY”
Jon Jones Should Top UFC’s Pound-For-Pound List, Says Anthony Smith
Back in 2019, Anthony Smith challenged Jon Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Smith fell short, losing the bout via unanimous decision. While the two were once rivals, Smith appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show” and gave Jones his due. He shared his belief that “Bones” should remain at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings (via MMAJunkie).
“I still think it’s Jon Jones,” Smith said. “It’s really the body of work over a long period of time. I know that his inactivity is hurting him, though. The amounts of time that he’s ran out there and done it is damaging to the pound-for-pound conversation.
“But he’s gone through three different generations of fighters and has continued to win. It’s tough. And again, Islam has taken a legitimate loss and Jon Jones hasn’t. … I think you take them all and put them in a room, Jon Jones comes out.”
Fight fans remain hopeful that Jones will fight interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout before retiring. UFC CEO Dana White has publicly expressed optimism in getting a deal done to make the fight happen.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Top UFC bantamweight contender thinks he can dethrone Merab Dvalishvili: ‘Styles make fights’
Topics:Anthony Smith Jon Jones UFC