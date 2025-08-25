Paulo Costa turns attention to ‘unpredictable’ Dricus Du Plessis as his next opponent: ‘A huge fight’

Paulo Costa has his eyes set on former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis as his next opponent.

Costa is coming off an upset win over Roman Kopylov to prove he’s still a contender at middleweight. Following the win, the Brazilian wanted to face Khamzat Chimaev, but he knows he will likely need another fight, so he wants to face Du Plessis instead of rematching the likes of Israel Adesanya or Sean Strickland.

“Dricus (is) better because he is fresh from the belt,” Costa said to Submission Radio. “He’s so unpredictable. He’s a tough guy to fight, to be honest. Khamzat Chimaev knew that – that’s why he hold him for so long. Even in the fifth round, Dricus was still dangerous, and Chimaev was afraid to fight him. He just held the guy for 25 minutes. Horrible.”

A fight between Du Plessis and Costa makes sense, as both likely need to win a couple of fights to get a title shot. So, Paulo Costa believes it would be smart for the promotion to book it.