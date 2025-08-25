Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Ilia Topuria doesn’t have a chance against Arman Tsarukyan

By Cole Shelton - August 25, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Ilia Topuria has much of a chance against Arman Tsarukyan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ilia Topuria

Topuria became the lightweight champ with a knockout win over Charles Oliveira back in June. He’s currently waiting to be booked for his first title defense, but all signs point to it being against either Paddy Pimblett or Arman Tsarukyan.

However, if Topuria faces Tsarukyan next, Nurmagomedov expects to hear ‘And New’ as he believes it’s a bad matchup for the champ.

“I don’t see a chance for Topuria. A big punch is a (not going to work). Arman fights with strikers from a distance too much. He keeps his distance well, works better with his legs, and now Arman is too good,” Topuria said. “He already has material he can watch and study well. If three fights ago he fought with him, maybe he wouldn’t, but now you can already see what to fear from Topuria. I think right now, the best lightweight is (Tsarukyan).”

It’s an interesting comment from Khabib Nurmagomedov that he believes Arman Tsarukyan is the best lightweight in the world. But, despite that, Tsarukyan may not even get a title shot against Ilia Topuria as Paddy Pimblett could get the shot.

Khabib Nurmagomedov expects Arman Tsarukyan to take Ilia Topuria down

Khabib Nurmagomedov is so confident that Arman Tsarukyan will beat Ilia Topuria is because of his wrestling.

Nurmagomedov believes Tsarukyan will be able to take Topuria down and control him on the ground to get the win.

“Arman can take him down,” Nurmagomedov said. “He has good elbows on the ground. Very good elbows. He can wrestle, armbar, take the back. But he simply won’t fight at this dangerous distance with Topuria. There are too many fights already he can watch, study. If at the beginning they somehow fought, maybe he would have a chance.”

“I’d say it’s 80-20 in Arman’s favor… Wrestling has always ruled, especially in such fights. We all know the level of wrestling that Holloway and Charles Oliveira had. It’s practically nonexistent… He’s only fought strikers. [Alexander] Volkanovski doesn’t wrestle. His other opponents didn’t wrestle. Who did he fight [that wrestles]? Just name at least one,” Nurmagomedov added.

Whether or not Topuria will respond to Nurmagomedov’s claims is to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Arman Tsarukyan Ilia Topuria Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

