Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Ilia Topuria doesn’t have a chance against Arman Tsarukyan

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Ilia Topuria has much of a chance against Arman Tsarukyan.

Topuria became the lightweight champ with a knockout win over Charles Oliveira back in June. He’s currently waiting to be booked for his first title defense, but all signs point to it being against either Paddy Pimblett or Arman Tsarukyan.

However, if Topuria faces Tsarukyan next, Nurmagomedov expects to hear ‘And New’ as he believes it’s a bad matchup for the champ.

Khabib doesn't see Ilia Topuria having a chance against Arman Tsarukyan 😳 "I believe right now, the best lightweight is [Tsarukyan]… I'd say it's 80%-20% in Arman's favor. We all know the level of wrestling that Holloway and Charles Oliveira had. It's practically… pic.twitter.com/lay29wEHiN — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 25, 2025

“I don’t see a chance for Topuria. A big punch is a (not going to work). Arman fights with strikers from a distance too much. He keeps his distance well, works better with his legs, and now Arman is too good,” Topuria said. “He already has material he can watch and study well. If three fights ago he fought with him, maybe he wouldn’t, but now you can already see what to fear from Topuria. I think right now, the best lightweight is (Tsarukyan).”

It’s an interesting comment from Khabib Nurmagomedov that he believes Arman Tsarukyan is the best lightweight in the world. But, despite that, Tsarukyan may not even get a title shot against Ilia Topuria as Paddy Pimblett could get the shot.