Dricus du Plessis posts lengthy statement following lopsided UFC 319 loss against Khamzat Chimaev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 25, 2025

Dricus du Plessis has spoken out after losing the UFC Middleweight Championship.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 corner

Many were expecting an interesting affair between du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago. Many questioned if Chimaev would have the gas tank to keep up with “Stillknocks” for five rounds. Ultimately, Chimaev kept du Plessis grounded throughout the fight to take a clear unanimous decision victory.

While du Plessis didn’t speak out right away, he has finally dropped a lengthy post on his Instagram page.

“It’s been just over a week and I have spent some time with my family and friends, those closest to me who will be with me win or lose.

I embrace this loss with open arms, because believe me as much as I hate losing, it’s as much part of life as part of our game- and I believe it’s necessary in my pursuit of greatness. ‘Without the bitter, the sweet wouldn’t be as sweet.’

Make no mistake I’m not a good loser, because a good loser becomes a frequent one. I am however- an avid learner of the arts and of life itself.

This loss has exploded a desire in me that will have the consequence of an onslaught bigger than the original domination- my return to glory and pursuit of greatness will be unimaginable for the average minded.

I have absolutely no excuses for my performance, I was beaten by a better fighter on the night, congratulations to my opponent and thank you for the honour of sharing the octagon with you.

Thank you for all the love and support from fans all over the world, and my sponsors that has always and will in the future play a critical role in my success

AND SINCERELY thank you to all those who enjoyed to see me fall, because I will return the favour, like I always have.

I believe in the plan of my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ for He knows best and I can’t wait to see what He has planned for me going forward.”

Where du Plessis goes from here remains to be seen. If Chimaev continues to dominate the 185-pound division, it’ll be hard to sell du Plessis getting a rematch, given how lopsided the UFC 319 fight was.

As for Chimaev, the UFC isn’t short on potential challengers for him. Two pivotal middleweight matchups will be taking place soon with potential title implications. Nassourdine Imavov will clash with Caio Borralho on Sept. 6, while Reinier de Ridder will collide with Anthony Hernandez on Oct. 11.

The winner of either fight could be challenging for gold against Chimaev depending on their performance.

