UFC 318 Results: Paulo Costa defeats Roman Kopylov (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the co-main event between Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov.

Costa (15-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former middleweight title challenger most recently competed last June at UFC 302, where he suffered a split decision loss to Sean Strickland. ‘Borrachinha’ recorded his last win in August of 2022, when he defeated former champion Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Roman Kopylov (14-4 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after earning Octagon victories over Chris Curtis and Cesar Almeida respectively. The Russian standout has gone 5-1 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of the UFC 318 co-main event begins and Paulo Costa comes out quickly and lands a low kick. He lands another. And another. A good right over the top now from the former title challenger. Another good low kick from Costa. Roman Kopylov feints but then gets caught with a counter right and a body kick from ‘Borrachinha’. Kopylov with a good kick to the body. Costa answers with a solid outside low kick. He lands another. Kopylov with a nice straight left that lands flush. Paulo Costa with a high kick which is partially blocked. Another good low kick from the Brazilian. Roman Kopylov with a hard body kick. Costa looks to answer but his kick didn’t have much steam on it. A big counter right from Costa and Kopylov goes down. Big shots from Paulo now. Roman Kopylov is back to his feet and seems to have his legs underneath him. A hard body kick from Paulo Costa and then a nice inside low kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 318 co-main event begins and Paulo Costa lands a nice outside low kick. Roman Kopylov replies with a low kick of his own. The Russian with a jab to the body. Two good kicks from ‘The Eraser’ now. He looks great so far. Costa jumps in with a 1-2. Kopylov with a nice counter right. A good kick and then a right hand from Costa. He lands a hard body kick. Both men with jabs. Paulo Costa lands a hard right that wobbles his opponent. Big body shots and then an uppercut from the former title challenger. Another huge right from Costa. Now a big body kick. Under 90-seconds remain. Roman Kopylov with a nice right hand and now a body kick. Costa with a left hook but he appears to be slowing down a bit. A body kick now from the Brazilian. Kopylov with a straight left. Costa with another nice body kick. The fighters trade blows to close out round two.

The third and final round of the UFC 318 co-headliner begins and Roman Kopylov is pressing forward as he likely is down two rounds. Paulo Costa with a low kick. Kopylov with a nice right hand. He leaps in with a left that also connects. Costa goes to the body. The Russian answers with a nice body kick. A good counter right now from Kopylov. Paulo Costa is visibly slowing down now. Roman Kopylov with a nice right. Paulo answers with a good right of his own. A nice left hook from Costa. Koplyov replies with a big right hand. That appeared to stun ‘The Eraser’. Kopylov presses Costa against the cage. He lands a nice left. Costa with a right over the top. A good body kick now from Paulo Costa. A nice right hand counter and then a good body kick from the Russian. Costa looks to shoot but the takedown is not there. He proceeds to attack the body with a knee. Another clean right comes through for Roman Kopylov.

Don't call it a comeback 💪@BorrachinhaMMA earns the UD in the co-main event! [ #UFC318 | LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/d0ZZmaDQ9g — UFC (@ufc) July 20, 2025

Official UFC 318 Results: Paulo Costa def. Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

