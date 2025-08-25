What’s next for Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang after UFC Shanghai?

The UFC was in Shanghai, China, on Saturday for a solid UFC Shanghai Fight Night card. The main event saw light heavyweight contenders throw down as Johnny Walker took on Zhang Mingyang.

Entering the fight, Walker was on a two-fight losing streak after back-to-back KO losses to Volkan Oezdemir and Magomed Ankalaev. Mingyang, meanwhile, was a perfect 3-0 in the UFC and was coming off a first-round stoppage win over Anthony Smith.

Despite Mingyang being a sizable favorite, Walker was able to pull off the upset, winning by second-round TKO. Following UFC Shanghai, here is what I think should be next for the light heavyweight contenders.