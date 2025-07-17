Paulo Costa explains why Khamzat Chimaev rivalry is personal

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has explained why he considers his feud with Khamzat Chimaev to be pretty personal.

This weekend, Paulo Costa will make his return to the Octagon when he battles Roman Kopylov at UFC 318. While it’s expected to be a tough fight for him, it’s one he should really be winning if he’s serious about climbing back into title contention. Plus, with Khamzat Chimaev potentially becoming champion next month, that’s even more of an incentive.

Because, as we know, Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev do not like one another. That’s been the case for quite some time and while Paulo has been pushing to fight him, nothing has come to fruition as of yet.

In his media day appearance, Costa spoke candidly about one particular reason why things have gotten so personal with Chimaev.