Paulo Costa explains why Khamzat Chimaev rivalry is personal

By Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has explained why he considers his feud with Khamzat Chimaev to be pretty personal.

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev

This weekend, Paulo Costa will make his return to the Octagon when he battles Roman Kopylov at UFC 318. While it’s expected to be a tough fight for him, it’s one he should really be winning if he’s serious about climbing back into title contention. Plus, with Khamzat Chimaev potentially becoming champion next month, that’s even more of an incentive.

RELATED: UFC 318 fighter plans to call out Khamzat Chimaev amid bad blood

Because, as we know, Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev do not like one another. That’s been the case for quite some time and while Paulo has been pushing to fight him, nothing has come to fruition as of yet.

In his media day appearance, Costa spoke candidly about one particular reason why things have gotten so personal with Chimaev.

Costa explains why he wants to hurt Chimaev

“I want to fight him very badly,” Costa said at the UFC 318 media day. “I want to hurt him. It doesn’t matter if he won the fight or not; it doesn’t matter. We need to fight. He talked very bad things about me to my girl on Instagram DM’s. This is totally personal. I feel angry just to hear his name, so we need to fight. … I’m going to do my best Saturday, if God gives me the victory because he controls everything, but I’m pretty sure I’ll get the victory and I’ll call his name. It doesn’t matter if he wins or not. This fight will only not happen if he retires.”

“Dirty things,” Costa said. “Like, ‘You should look for a better man.’ Something like that, you know. Dirty things, dirty things. These are not things a real man, a confident man, ought to do. Why he messaged her? Why he didn’t message me? Coward. He is a coward.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev Paulo Costa UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall gives his thoughts on the use of the BMF title at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025
Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull wants to fight Aaron Pico after UFC 318 in Bellator grudge match: "He couldn't get to the belt"

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Patricio Pitbull has his eyes set on Aaron Pico if he gets past Dan Ige at UFC 318.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes he can earn a rematch with Ilia Topuria with a statement win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Max Holloway thinks he can jump the queue for a lightweight title shot at UFC 318.

Cris Cyborg
UFC

Former UFC champion Cris Cyborg makes stunning decision on her fighting career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

Cris Cyborg admits retirement draws near.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits boxing 22
Luke Rockhold

Misfits Boxing 22 announced featuring Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold, and the return of Tony Ferguson

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Misfits Boxing 22 has been announced, and it features some former UFC fighters.

Max Holloway, UFC, Dustin Poirier

Former Max Holloway foe predicts UFC 318 trilogy against Dustin Poirier

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025
Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308
Max Holloway

Max Holloway won't allow Ilia Topuria loss to deter him at UFC 318, says Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

Max Holloway is coming off the first knockout loss of his career, but one UFC legend doesn’t feel “Blessed” will let it bother him.

Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

UFC 318 | Pro fighters make their picks for Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 BMF title fight

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

In the main event of UFC 318, the BMF title is on the line as Max Holloway defends the strap in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Heading into the fight, Holloway is a -132 favorite while ‘The Diamond’ is a +104 underdog on FanDuel.

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in Las Vegas
Eddie Alvarez

Former UFC champion was 'shocked' by Ilia Topuria's KO over Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez was shocked by the nature of Ilia Topuria’s knockout win over Charles Oliveira.

Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, MMA
UFC

Dustin Poirier expects to feel 'free' from fighting after UFC 318 retirement

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has spoken candidly about his impending retirement this weekend at UFC 318.