Luke Rockhold suffered multiple cracked teeth in loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 41 (Photo)

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold suffered multiple cracked teeth in tonight’s loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 41.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) and Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-1 BKFC) squared off in tonight’s event headliner from Denver, Colorado.

Perry was returning to action for the first time since defeating Michael Page last August at BKFC London. ‘Platinum’ had gone a perfect 2-0 to start his Bare Knuckle Boxing career and was confident that the former UFC middleweight champion would be his next victim in the sport.

Meanwhile, Luke Rockhold was making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut this evening. ‘Rocky’ ended his UFC tenure on a three-fight losing streak, his latest fight coming against Paulo Costa in August of last year. Rockhold later asked for and was granted his release from the promotion, allowing the California native to sign a lucrative one-fight deal with BKFC.

Tonight’s ‘Perry vs. Rockhold’ main event did not result in the jaw dropping finish most fight fans were hoping for. After a wild opening round, which saw both Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold gets wobbled, the fight ended abruptly in round number two (see that here). Rockhold was seen talking to the referee and appeared to say something was wrong, like he had suffered an injury. Big Dan stepped in and waved off the bout, much to the confusion of everyone, even Perry.

Official BKFC 41 Result: Mike Perry def. Luke Rockhold via TKO in Round 2

While many fight fans thought that Rockhold had quit after receiving punishment to the body, BKFC President David Feldman clarified at the post-fight press conference that the fight was stopped due to ‘Rocky’ suffering multiple chipped teeth.

David Feldman says some of Rockhold's teeth got cracked. pic.twitter.com/X80a2wtQxL — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 30, 2023

“Luke Rockhold, umm, some of his teeth got cracked, so that is why he was unable to continue. His teeth definitely got messed up pretty good. You know, umm, but what a great start to that fight.”

A photo of Rockhold’s messed up grill can be seen below via CTaylor_96 on Twitter:

Luke Rockhold only signed a one-fight deal with BKFC, so his future with the promotion remains uncertain at this time. Do you think we will see the former UFC middleweight champion back in the BKFC ring?