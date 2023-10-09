Paulo Costa reveals he had elbow surgery, vows his UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chimaev will still happen

By Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023

Paulo Costa claims he recently underwent elbow surgery.

Paulo Costa

Costa took to Instagram to reveal he had surgery three weeks ago to treat an infected bursa on his right elbow. Although he underwent surgery, Costa is adamant his UFC 294 fight on Oct. 21 against Khamzat Chimaev will still take place, despite him only having five weeks since the surgery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paulo Costa (@borrachinhamma)

“How strong are u? U never really know until you get tested by fire of life. I did surgery 3 weeks ago , 10 seams size . But I know how tough I’m and continues improving and overcoming myself. It doesn’t stop me, still doing my things sparrings and everything. I’m so blessing , Gods gives me exceptional condition, and surrounded my by great peoples,” Costa wrote on Instagram.

Following his Instagram post, Paulo Costa sent a message to ESPN confirming the surgery, but also said his fight is still happening.

“I will not pull out of this fight,” Costa told ESPN via text. “I can beat him 99 out of 100 times. Only if the doctor doesn’t allow me. I want that fight.”

RELATED: Israel Adesanya says he’ll be fighting just for fun after losing middleweight title.

As of right now, it’s uncertain if Paulo Costa will be cleared by doctors to fight just five weeks after elbow surgery. But, the Brazilian has been in Dubai for over a month, his coach Eric Albaraccin told BJPENN.com over text.

Costa is currently set to face Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of UFC 294 on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi. The Brazilian is also a sizeable betting underdog heading into the fight.

Paulo Costa (14-2) hasn’t fought since August of last year when he beat Luke Rockhold by decision. The victory got him back in the win column after losing back-to-back fights to Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya, for the middleweight title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paulo Costa UFC

Related

Dana White, Scott Coker, Cris Cyborg

Scott Coker reacts to UFC CEO Dana White’s comments about potential Bellator sale

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2023
Joe Pyfer
UFC

Joe Pyfer not happy with his overall showing at UFC Vegas 80: “The performance was dogsh*t”

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2023

UFC fighter Joe Pyfer has admitted that he wasn’t happy with his overall performance at UFC Vegas 80.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland details “awkward” post-fight conversation with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “I think the guy needs some help”

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2023

Sean Strickland has explained the conversation he had with Israel Adesanya after their UFC 293 main event.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Official main card lineup released for UFC 294: ‘Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2’

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2023

The official main card lineup has been released for UFC 294 later this month, with the main event being Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 2.

Bryce Mitchell
UFC

Bryce Mitchell says he choked a deer to death while hunting in the woods: “Slid my left arm in and I proceeded to choke it to death”

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2023

When Bryce Mitchell isn’t swinging leather inside the Octagon, he’s choking a deer to death it appears.

Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White announces end of flag ban: “If any flags hurt your feelings, too f**king bad”

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2023
Bobby Green, Grant Dawson, UFC Vegas 80, Bonus
UFC

UFC Vegas 80 Bonus Report: Bobby Green one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green.

Bobby Green, UFC Vegas 80, Results, UFC
Grant Dawson

UFC Vegas 80 Results: Bobby Green destroys Grant Dawson in under a minute (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 80 results, including the main event between Grant Dawson and Bobby Green.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Vegas 80, UFC, Results
Joe Pyfer

UFC Vegas 80 Results: Joe Pyfer stops Abdul Razak Alhassan in Round 2 (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 80 results, including the co-main event between Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

UFC Vegas 80 Results: Joaquin Buckley defeats Alex Morono

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 80 results, including the welterweight bout between Alex Morono and Joaquin Buckley.