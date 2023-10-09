Paulo Costa reveals he had elbow surgery, vows his UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chimaev will still happen

Paulo Costa claims he recently underwent elbow surgery.

Costa took to Instagram to reveal he had surgery three weeks ago to treat an infected bursa on his right elbow. Although he underwent surgery, Costa is adamant his UFC 294 fight on Oct. 21 against Khamzat Chimaev will still take place, despite him only having five weeks since the surgery.

“How strong are u? U never really know until you get tested by fire of life. I did surgery 3 weeks ago , 10 seams size . But I know how tough I’m and continues improving and overcoming myself. It doesn’t stop me, still doing my things sparrings and everything. I’m so blessing , Gods gives me exceptional condition, and surrounded my by great peoples,” Costa wrote on Instagram.

Following his Instagram post, Paulo Costa sent a message to ESPN confirming the surgery, but also said his fight is still happening.

“I will not pull out of this fight,” Costa told ESPN via text. “I can beat him 99 out of 100 times. Only if the doctor doesn’t allow me. I want that fight.”

As of right now, it’s uncertain if Paulo Costa will be cleared by doctors to fight just five weeks after elbow surgery. But, the Brazilian has been in Dubai for over a month, his coach Eric Albaraccin told BJPENN.com over text.

Costa is currently set to face Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of UFC 294 on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi. The Brazilian is also a sizeable betting underdog heading into the fight.

Paulo Costa (14-2) hasn’t fought since August of last year when he beat Luke Rockhold by decision. The victory got him back in the win column after losing back-to-back fights to Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya, for the middleweight title.