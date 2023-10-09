Jonathan Di Bella open to facing Takeru Segawa in ONE Championship: “I want to be one of the best”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 9, 2023

Jonathan Di Bella, the reigning ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion, is no stranger to challenges.

Jonathan Di Bella

His recent title defense against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video this past Friday, October 6, proved why he stands among the elite at this stage of his career.

After his triumph in Bangkok, Thailand, Di Bella is open to the possibility of facing one of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers in the world today — Takeru Segawa.

Ever since he joined the world’s largest martial arts organization earlier this year, Takeru has attracted attention from some of the biggest names. The list includes Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Haggerty, and Superlek Kitamoo9.

Di Bella has thrown his hat into the ring. However, it comes with one condition — the bout must take place in either his own weight class or at a 130-pound catchweight.

“I will fight anybody close to my weight division for sure. If he can make 125 pounds or we could do a catchweight at 130, yeah, for sure,” Di Bella said.

For Di Bella, the prospect of squaring off with Takeru is not about bravado but rather a pursuit of excellence.

“I want to be one of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers, and that’s my goal,” he said.

Jonathan Di Bella happy with first title defense

Jonathan Di Bella delivered a near-flawless performance in his bout against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15.

From start to finish, he stayed ahead in every aspect, inhibiting “Mini T” from mounting any meaningful offense. His precision and tactical approach also allowed him to pick his opponent apart.

However, Williams put up a valiant effort and didn’t surrender easily. In response, Di Bella held his own down the stretch to cruise to a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

“I was very confident. I believe I won all the rounds. My performance could’ve been better. It wasn’t what I wanted, but I got the W,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

