Derrick Lewis replaces Curtis Blaydes, now headlines UFC Sao Paulo against Jailton Almeida

By Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023

Derrick Lewis will be going down to Brazil next month to headline UFC Sao Paulo.

Derrick Lewis

On Monday, it was reported that Curtis Blaydes was out of his scheduled main event fight against Jailton Almeida at UFC Sao Paulo due to injury. However, Ag.Fight revealed that Derrick Lewis has agreed to step up to face the Brazilian in the main event spot on Nov. 4 at the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Derrick Lewis (27-11 and one no Contest) returned to the win column in a big way back in July as he scored a 33-second TKO victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291. Prior to that, Lewis had lost three straight fights, as he was submitted by Serghei Spivac, TKO’d by Sergei Pavlovich and knocked out by Tai Tuivasa.

Lewis is currently ranked 10th at heavyweight and is 18-9 in the UFC. Inside the Octagon, ‘The Black Beast’ holds notable wins over Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov, and Roy Nelson among others. This will also be his 11th UFC main event.

Jailton Almeida (19-2) is set for his second UFC main event against Derrick Lewis and is currently the ninth-ranked heavyweight. Almeida is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC and coming off a first-round submission over Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in May in his first main event spot.

Almeida started out his UFC tenure at light heavyweight with a first-round TKO over Danilo Marques. He then moved up to heavyweight and scored a first-round submission over Parker Porter. Almeida then beat Anton Turkalj by first-round submission and followed it up with a second-round TKO over Shamil Abdurakhimov.

With the Derrick Lewis vs. Jaitlon Almeida the new main event, UFC Sao Paulo is as follows:

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
  • Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino
  • Elves Brenner vs. Esteban Ribovics
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski
  • Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
  • Lucas Alexander vs. David Onama
  • Marc Diakiese vs. Kaue Fernandes

