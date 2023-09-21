Israel Adesanya says he’ll be fighting “just for fun” after losing middleweight title at UFC 293

By Cole Shelton - September 20, 2023

Israel Adesanya will be fighting for fun now as he says the belt doesn’t matter to him.

Israel Adesanya

At UFC 293, Adesanya lost his middleweight title as he dropped a decision to Sean Strickland in a rather one-sided fight. It was a disappointing performance for Izzy, and since then, many have wondered what would be next for Adesanya, as there were talks of running it back.

However, Israel Adesanya says he isn’t concerned if he gets an immediate rematch to get the belt back. Instead, he says the belt never mattered to him.

“The belt’s never mattered to me. I mean, it does obviously, but how many times have I said it’s just a fancy tiara that brings more money and this and that, rah, rah, rah,” Israel Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “That belt’s just a nice accessory. I’ve already got belts, I have many belts. I’m just going to do it again, just for fun. Just for fun.”

RELATED: Eric Nicksick reveals Sean Strickland was nearly pulled from UFC 293 fight.

Although Israel Adesanya says the belt doesn’t matter to him, there is no question he wants to get the fight back against Sean Strickland to prove he can beat him.

Adesanya was a massive favorite to beat Strickland, but the American’s pressure proved to be the difference. But, Adesanya also says he didn’t feel like himself in there which is why he’s confident in a potential rematch.

“Like a bad dream,” Adesanya said when asked about how he felt. “One of those where you, not even a nightmare. A nightmare is like, ‘Oh s**t. F**k.’ A nightmare, you’re scared. I was just like, you try to hit the guy, and it just felt like noodle arms. Like, ‘What the f**k.’ It just felt like a bad dream. Feeling it and watching it were completely different. I called Eugene (Bareman) right after and we talked and the same thing. We’re quietly confident.”

As of right now, there is no word when Israel Adesanya will fight again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Dana White zuffa boxing

Dana White to keep Mexican Independence Day tradition going: “I’ll go into an opposing arena and go head-to-head”

Zain Bando - September 20, 2023
Bryce Mitchell
Dan Ige

Bryce Mitchell declares himself the UFC's "cash cow" ahead of return fight against Dan Ige

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2023

Bryce Mitchell believes he’s the UFC’s cash cow and the biggest draw in the featherweight division.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya breaks silence after UFC 293 loss to Sean Strickland: "Felt like a bad dream"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has opened up on his loss to Sean Strickland.

Patricio Freire, Bellator, Josh Thomson
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull interested in UFC signing as Bellator-PFL deal looms: "My career deserves it"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2023

Former Bellator two-weight champion Patricio Pitbull is interested in heading to the UFC.

Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292
Dana White

Aljamain Sterling knows Dana White was happy to see him lose to Sean O'Malley: "The golden goose won"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is well aware that Dana White was happy to see him lose to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292.

Dana White, Raul Rosas Jr, UFC 287, UFC

Dana White says Raul Rosas Jr. 'destroyed' Noche UFC on social media

Susan Cox - September 20, 2023
Jared Cannonier, UFC 254
UFC

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier explains why he’s taking the “wait and see” approach following recent fight offer

Susan Cox - September 20, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier is explaining why he’s taking the ‘wait and see’ approach following his recent fight offer.

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko Noche UFC (1)
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White confirms plans for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy: “You have to do the rematch”

Susan Cox - September 20, 2023

UFC CEO, Dana White, is confirming plans for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy match.

Conor McGregor Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz go back and forth in heated exchange: “I should’ve never gave you a rematch”

Susan Cox - September 20, 2023

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are going back and forth in a heated exchange on social media.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

UFC Rankings Update: Sean O’Malley continues to climb the pound-for-pound ladder

Harry Kettle - September 20, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has made a small climb up the ladder of the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings.