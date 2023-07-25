Paulo Costa takes aim at “dead man walking” Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 294 fight: “I’m going to destroy him”

Paulo Costa expects to beat Khamzat Chimaev with relative ease.

Costa and Chimaev are set to fight at UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi in a very intriguing middleweight matchup. The winner of the fight could very well earn a title shot, and the oddsmakers have Chimaev as a sizeable betting favorite.

Although many are expecting Khamzat Chimaev to get the win, Paulo Costa is confident he will destroy the Swede.

“Mother f****r. Look at this (flexes his arm). Gourmet Chen Chen has no chance, zero, no chance. I’m going to destroy him. Look at this (flexes his arm). BLF champion,” Paulo Costa said on social media. “Look at this motherf****r. Dead man, dead man walking right there in Chechnya. I come to f**k you in your f*****g house, motherf****r. Training hard every single day, every single day, I have no days off. Look at this face, look at this face. Look right here, gourmet Chen Chen, the man who is going to kill you, ha ha ha ha.”

RELATED: Israel Adesanya claims he’s now fighting Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

There is no question Paulo Costa is oozing with confidence ahead of his matchup with Khamzat Chimaev. In the video, Costa also said he is training every day and it does look like he is training hard for the Swede which is a good sign given that Costa hasn’t fought since August of last year. With that said, ‘Borrachinha’ is more than ready to trade shoes with Chimaev and is confident he has all the tools to beat him.

Paulo Costa (14-2) is coming off a decision victory over Luke Rockhold last August back at UFC 278. Prior to that, he suffered back-to-back losses to Marvin Vettori by decision and Israel Adesanya by TKO for the middleweight belt. In his career, Costa holds notable wins over Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks among others.