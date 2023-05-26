Khamzat Chimaev takes aim at “not good” Paulo Costa for accepting a fight with Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291: “He beat nobody”
Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think too highly of Paulo Costa’s skills inside the Octagon.
Costa is scheduled to meet Ikram Aliskerov, a former opponent of Chimaev. The two will collide at UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Chimaev is not impressed by the matchup.
Khamzat Chimaev Blasts Paulo Costa’s Resume
In an interview posted on his YouTube channel, Khamzat Chimaev took aim at “Borrachinha,” dismissing the Brazilian bruiser’s resume (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“Paulo has spoken a lot of sh*t about me,” Chimaev said. “That guy, I want to smash him. I want to kill this guy. I was doing a lot of things, and he wants to fight with the other guy. The guy, I fought him a long time before – three or four years ago, before UFC. I win against that guy.
“I think the guy will beat him, as well. Paulo is not good. He is sh*t. He just talks too much. He beat nobody. A close fight against Romero, only fighter he wins against. Other people, I don’t know. Nobody knows these guys. I don’t know who he beat.”
Costa has expressed his desire to fight Chimaev down the road. Last year, he told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting’s “The MMA Hour” that he took a chunk of Chimaev’s momentum.
“I think, Chimaev [is the fight to make], yeah.” explained the Brazilian. “I stole some of his hype, I stole his night of sleep, I stole his cap, I stole his main event fight, I stole everything.”
Costa then egged Chimaev on, saying that he should fight him to take everything back. Chimaev was rather dismissive of fighting “Borrachinha” at the time. He also poked fun at Costa for the hump taunt Israel Adesanya did to him after their 2020 UFC Middleweight Championship fight.
Time will tell if Chimaev vs. Costa will come to fruition at some point.
