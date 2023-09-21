Report | Paul Felder to end brief retirement for UFC 300 return

By Josh Evanoff - September 21, 2023

Former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder is eyeing a return.

Paul Felder

‘The Irish Dragon’ is still working for the UFC in a commentary capacity. However, following back-to-back losses to Rafael dos Anjos and Dan Hooker in 2020, Paul Felder openly began discussing retirement. The following May, the lightweight contender formally announced his retirement from fighting.

However, over two years on from that retirement, Paul Felder is closing in on a return. Earlier this summer, the former lightweight stated that he entered the USADA testing pool. At the time, he stated it was just a precaution, in case he decided to return to the UFC one day.

It seems that one day could wind up being UFC 300. As first reported by The Schmo, Paul Felder has been re-added to the promotion’s active fighter roster. Furthermore, he’s eyeing a return for spring next year, at the historic event. As of now, the Philadelphia native hasn’t confirmed the news of a comeback.

RELATED: ALEX VOLKANOVSKI RESPONDS AFTER CONOR MCGREGOR SUGGESTS HE WOULD MAKE “QUICK WORK” OF HIM AT FEATHERWEIGHT: “LET’S DO IT AT UFC 300”

Paul Felder, Fight Island

Image Credit: UFC.com

However, Paul Felder’s potential comeback is just one of many storylines leading into next year’s UFC 300. Already, champion Alexander Volkanovski has called to headline the show in a rematch with Islam Makhachev. Meanwhile, former titleholder Israel Adesanya also showed interest in headlining the event prior to his upset loss to Sean Strickland.

Furthermore, Paul Felder’s potential comeback isn’t even the only one linked to the event. Earlier this summer, Ronda Rousey left the WWE, quickly leading to reports and rumors of a potential return at UFC 300. Although, Dana White and commentator Daniel Cormier have shot that idea down.

What do you make of this news involving Paul Felder? Do you want to see him return to the octagon at UFC 300?

