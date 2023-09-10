Alex Volkanovski responds after Conor McGregor suggests he would make “quick work” of him at featherweight: “Let’s do it at UFC 300”

By Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has given a response to Conor McGregor after a recent tweet disparaging his place on the pound-for-pound list.

Alexander Volkanovski and UFC 5

McGregor hasn’t been shy in trying to ruffle some feathers. Volkanovski has made it clear that he wouldn’t mind a super fight against McGregor. Volkanovski once told James Lynch of MMA News that he’d be willing to fight McGregor even if it meant having to move up to welterweight.

“Obviously, Conor is always gonna get his name out there. You gotta remember, he was a featherweight, he was a champion of my division. So I’ve taken out the featherweight champs. That’s the only one left, isn’t it? Me, Aldo, Max, and Conor. So it makes a lot of sense. Obviously, it would be a dream and then I’ve taken out all the other champs in my division so that would be incredible. Obviously, you talk about the payday and all that, the circus around it would be great. But at the same time, talking about legacy, he’s undefeated at featherweight, too. That would mean something. I don’t think he’s making featherweight too soon.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Alex Volkanovski Responds To Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is stirring the pot with a recent tweet where he dismissed the idea of Volkanovski being MMA’s pound-for-pound best and claimed he’d dispose of “The Great.”

“Ask my bollox that little sausage volkonovski is no way p4p 1,” McGregor wrote. “Silly. That’s quick work for me. 100% accuracy work. Readable. Hittable. Hurtable. I like he has this title tho we should fight at some stage so the FW goats will have all faced off and let there be no debate.”

Volkanovski caught wind of McGregor’s tweet and he offered the following response:

“Let’s do it at #UFC300 @TheNotoriousMMA,” Volkanovski wrote.

The most likely route for Volkanovski appears to be a featherweight title defense against Ilia Topuria, although that hasn’t been confirmed. As for McGregor, he’s expected to face Michael Chandler at some point.

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Conor McGregor UFC

