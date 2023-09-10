Alex Volkanovski responds after Conor McGregor suggests he would make “quick work” of him at featherweight: “Let’s do it at UFC 300”

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has given a response to Conor McGregor after a recent tweet disparaging his place on the pound-for-pound list.

McGregor hasn’t been shy in trying to ruffle some feathers. Volkanovski has made it clear that he wouldn’t mind a super fight against McGregor. Volkanovski once told James Lynch of MMA News that he’d be willing to fight McGregor even if it meant having to move up to welterweight.

“Obviously, Conor is always gonna get his name out there. You gotta remember, he was a featherweight, he was a champion of my division. So I’ve taken out the featherweight champs. That’s the only one left, isn’t it? Me, Aldo, Max, and Conor. So it makes a lot of sense. Obviously, it would be a dream and then I’ve taken out all the other champs in my division so that would be incredible. Obviously, you talk about the payday and all that, the circus around it would be great. But at the same time, talking about legacy, he’s undefeated at featherweight, too. That would mean something. I don’t think he’s making featherweight too soon.” (h/t MMAFighting)

