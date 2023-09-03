UFC commentator Paul Felder reenters USADA testing pool, return to fighting still not guaranteed

By Fernando Quiles - September 3, 2023

Paul Felder has made his way back in the USADA testing pool, but a return to the Octagon isn’t a lock.

Paul Felder

Felder’s last pro MMA fight took place back in late 2020 against Rafael dos Anjos. “The Irish Dragon” lost the fight via unanimous decision, and announced his retirement from pro MMA competition the following year. When Felder retired, he said that he was comfortable with the decision given his age and the lack of fire for competing. Fast forward to 2023 and perhaps there is a newfound spark.

Will Paul Felder Fight Again?

During the UFC Paris preshow, Paul Felder addressed the excitement MMA fans had over a recent post where he admitted he was starting to have that itch again. “The Irish Dragon” revealed he’s back in the USADA testing pool, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will fight again (via MMAFighting).

“I have no idea [if I’m fighting],” Felder said on the UFC Paris pre-fight show. “I rolled with Michael [Chiesa this week]. Honest to God — I know it blew up on social media — but I’m back training, I’m enjoying MMA again.

“For all the people that think I need both [hips replaced], I have bad hips, there’s no secret about that. I’ve had bad hips for years. But I am back in the USADA testing pool. That’s exactly where I’m at, but that is it.  I did it just in case [I do end up fighting again],” Felder said. “I’m getting old, and there might be some old dudes out there that might want to dust it up in six months. Other than that, I have no idea. I’m enjoying training, I want to help out Michael, I really want to get back in the gym in Philly as well and start getting on the mat with those guys. I’ve truly missed it.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Paul Felder UFC

