UFC commentator Paul Felder reenters USADA testing pool, return to fighting still not guaranteed

Will Paul Felder Fight Again?

During the UFC Paris preshow, Paul Felder addressed the excitement MMA fans had over a recent post where he admitted he was starting to have that itch again. “The Irish Dragon” revealed he’s back in the USADA testing pool, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will fight again (via MMAFighting).

“I have no idea [if I’m fighting],” Felder said on the UFC Paris pre-fight show. “I rolled with Michael [Chiesa this week]. Honest to God — I know it blew up on social media — but I’m back training, I’m enjoying MMA again.

“For all the people that think I need both [hips replaced], I have bad hips, there’s no secret about that. I’ve had bad hips for years. But I am back in the USADA testing pool. That’s exactly where I’m at, but that is it. I did it just in case [I do end up fighting again],” Felder said. “I’m getting old, and there might be some old dudes out there that might want to dust it up in six months. Other than that, I have no idea. I’m enjoying training, I want to help out Michael, I really want to get back in the gym in Philly as well and start getting on the mat with those guys. I’ve truly missed it.”