Bryce Mitchell claims his loss to Ilia Topuria “don’t count” because he was sick: “Wasn’t even me in there”

Bryce Mitchell says he shouldn’t have fought Ilia Topuria as he was too sick.

Mitchell suffered his first career defeat back in December as he lost by second-round submission to Topuria at UFC 282. It was a lopsided performance from Topuria and after the fight, Mitchell revealed he was sick and should have pulled out.

After the loss, Bryce Mitchell even talked about retiring. However, he will return to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 79 against Dan Ige in a big fight for both of them. Although he’s focused on Ige, Mitchell is still hopeful he can get a rematch with Topuria as he wants to fight him when he’s completely healthy, as he claims the first scrap doesn’t count.

"I want a rematch. That sh*t don't count." Bryce Mitchell claims his loss to Ilia Topuria wasn't legit. Full video: https://t.co/z8JCcY2eTa pic.twitter.com/MKZ2TWGowA — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 21, 2023

“The loss does not bother me. What bothers me is that my pride wouldn’t let me pull outta that fight. I shouldn’t have even been in that damn cage, I lied to my coaches, I would not tell them how sick I was cause I didn’t wanna appear as a coward,” Mitchell said at UFC Vegas 79 media day. “I took the fight impaired and then I had to live with the consequences. It was so stupid of me to think that I could go in that state and beat such a great fighter. I won’t make that mistake again. It just makes me look like an idiot. I feel like it wasn’t even me in there. That’s what makes me mad. I want a rematch, that s**t don’t count.”

Although Bryce Mitchell wants a rematch with Ilia Topuria, it likely won’t happen with a win over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79. Topuria could get a title shot next time out, so Mitchell will need to string together multiple wins in a row if he’s going to rematch the Georgian.

But should a rematch ever happen, Mitchell is confident he would beat Topuria as long as he’s healthy.