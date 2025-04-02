UFC 314: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire open to fighting UFC Hall of Famer if asked

Patricio “Pitbull” vs. Jose Aldo?

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Patricio Freire revealed he’d be open to the idea of fighting Jose Aldo. With that said, he isn’t pounding the table for the fight.

“I don’t have this desire to fight Aldo, nothing like that, but for the context, if an offer comes from the UFC, I would be happy to take it,” Pitbull said. “I think it’s a fight that if ends up not happening, it would leave a taste like, ‘Damn, they haven’t fought each other after so much time as featherweight champions.’”

“Pitbull” then recalled a popular online debate when he was ruling the featherweight roost in Bellator. Many fans fantasized what a potential matchup between Freire and Aldo would look like.

“For Aldo and people in the UFC, everybody is sure he’s the best featherweight of all time,” Pitbull said, “But some people that know fighting [say], ‘There’s also Patricio, and maybe he could be fighting for the title of who’s the greatest.’ Anyway, I think the best way to settle this would be in a fight. We know it wouldn’t determine who was the best or who has done more, but in a fight we would at least have an answer, we’d know who catches fire first, and the winner would leave a great mark. I don’t have this desire of fighting Aldo, but it would be a good fight to make.”

First, Freire must get past Rodriguez in his UFC debut. “Pitbull” recently told Megan Olivi that if he has an impressive showing against “El Pantera,” then it could lead to a UFC featherweight title opportunity.