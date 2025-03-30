Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire reveals what fans can expect in UFC 314 fight against Yair Rodriguez

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is confident that he will prove himself to be the best featherweight in the world.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire

Freire will finally be making his UFC debut on April 12. The former two-division Bellator champion will share the Octagon with Yair Rodriguez on the main card of UFC 314 in Miami. It’s been a long time coming for the 37-year-old, who has garnered Hall of Fame worthy accolades during his time in Bellator.

Now that he’s a member of the UFC roster, Freire is looking to prove he can capture yet another world title.

RELATED: PATRICIO PITBULL REVEALS HE WOULD’VE RETIRED IF THE UFC DECLINED TO SIGN HIM: “IT WAS THEM OR RETIREMENT”

Patricio “Pitbull” Out to Prove He’s The Best Featherweight

During an interview with UFC roving reporter Megan Olivi, Patricio Freire was asked about his upcoming clash with Yair Rodriguez. “Pitbull” is quite happy with the matchup for his UFC debut.

“A fight with Yair Rodriguez puts me in a great place in the division,” Freire said. “So, if my performance is really good, I believe I will fight for the title.”

Freire then shared his opinion of Rodriguez. While “Pitbull” knows that “El Pantera” is a worthy foe, he feels he’s superior to his upcoming opponent.

“He’s good, he’s very dynamic, but I’m better,” Freire said. “I put pressure on him, put him down, and smash him. That’s what’s going to happen.”

As far as what fans can expect in Freire’s UFC debut, “Pitbull” believes he will show just how elite he is when he find success against the UFC’s best opposition.

“They’re going to see the best featherweight on the planet in action, and the most complete featherweight on the planet,” Freire said.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on UFC 314. Be sure to visit the homepage on fight night for live results, video highlights, and interesting post-fight notes.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC Yair Rodriguez

Related

Drew Dober

Drew Dober issues statement following brutal UFC Mexico City KO loss to Manuel Torres

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025
Alex Pereira post-fight interview
Chael Sonnen

UFC legend says Alex Pereira won't find success in Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

One UFC legend isn’t keen on Alex Pereira accepting an immediate rematch against Magomed Ankalaev.

Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City
UFC

Brandon Moreno calls for UFC 320 headliner in Guadalajara for Mexican Independence Day weekend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Brandon Moreno is throwing his name in the hat to headline UFC 320.

Ilia Topuria UFC 298
UFC

Ilia Topuria shares massive update on his next UFC fight with huge claim about lightweight title picture

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Ilia Topuria has provided an update on his next fight with a big claim.

Manuel Torres, UFC Mexico City, Bonus, UFC
UFC Mexico

UFC Mexico City Bonus Report: Manuel Torres 1 of 4 fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

The Octagon returned to Arena CDMX for tonight’s UFC Mexico City, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg, UFC Mexico City, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025
Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg, UFC Mexico City, Results, UFC
Steve Erceg

UFC Mexico City Results: Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Mexico City results, including the main event between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg.

Manuel Torres, Drew Dober, UFC Mexico City, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Mexico City Results: Manuel Torres TKO's Drew Dober (Video)

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Mexico City results, including the co-main event between Manuel Torres and Drew Dober.

Raul Rosas Jr UFC
UFC

Pros react after Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Vince Morales at UFC Mexico City

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Mexico City main card featured a highly anticipated bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Vince Morales.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

UFC Mexico City Results: Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Vince Morales (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Mexico City results, including the bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Vince Morales.