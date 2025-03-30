Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire reveals what fans can expect in UFC 314 fight against Yair Rodriguez

Patricio “Pitbull” Out to Prove He’s The Best Featherweight

During an interview with UFC roving reporter Megan Olivi, Patricio Freire was asked about his upcoming clash with Yair Rodriguez. “Pitbull” is quite happy with the matchup for his UFC debut.

“A fight with Yair Rodriguez puts me in a great place in the division,” Freire said. “So, if my performance is really good, I believe I will fight for the title.”

Freire then shared his opinion of Rodriguez. While “Pitbull” knows that “El Pantera” is a worthy foe, he feels he’s superior to his upcoming opponent.

“He’s good, he’s very dynamic, but I’m better,” Freire said. “I put pressure on him, put him down, and smash him. That’s what’s going to happen.”

As far as what fans can expect in Freire’s UFC debut, “Pitbull” believes he will show just how elite he is when he find success against the UFC’s best opposition.

“They’re going to see the best featherweight on the planet in action, and the most complete featherweight on the planet,” Freire said.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on UFC 314. Be sure to visit the homepage on fight night for live results, video highlights, and interesting post-fight notes.