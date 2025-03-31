Patricio Pitbull reveals two-fight plan for UFC title push

By Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025

UFC newcomer Patricio Pitbull has revealed the plan that he hopes will fast-track him to a world title opportunity.

Patricio Pitbull Freire

At UFC 314, we look set to finally see the debut of Patricio Pitbull in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he may be at an advanced point in his career, we’re talking about one of the all-time best. As was the case with Michael Chandler, Patricio has spent years building a name for himself outside of the promotion – most notably in Bellator.

RELATED: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire reveals what fans can expect in UFC 314 fight against Yair Rodriguez

Now, however, Pitbull wants to prove that he can mix it up with the big boys. He wants to make a real run for the featherweight title, and nobody would begrudge him for that. However, he can’t afford to get too complacent against someone like Yair Rodriguez, who we know is always ready to throw down.

During a recent interview, Pitbull made his intentions crystal clear for anyone who was still uncertain.

Pitbull is ready

“A fight with Yair Rodriguez puts me in a great place in the division,” Pitbull said during an interview with Megan Olivi for the official UFC YouTube channel. “So, if my performance is really good, I believe I will fight for the title.”

He has promised to put on a big performance, adding: “He’s good, he’s very dynamic, but I’m better. I put pressure on him, put him down, and smash him. That’s what’s going to happen… They’re going to see the best featherweight on the planet in action, and the most complete featherweight on the planet.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This is the definition of a man with a plan. He is as focused as someone can be and for Pitbull, he knows that he can’t afford any setbacks. He wants to showcase his skills for the world to see and if there’s one thing to expect at UFC 314, it’s fireworks.

What are you most interested to see from Patricio Pitbull’s UFC debut? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

