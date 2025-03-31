Patricio Pitbull reveals two-fight plan for UFC title push

UFC newcomer Patricio Pitbull has revealed the plan that he hopes will fast-track him to a world title opportunity.

At UFC 314, we look set to finally see the debut of Patricio Pitbull in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he may be at an advanced point in his career, we’re talking about one of the all-time best. As was the case with Michael Chandler, Patricio has spent years building a name for himself outside of the promotion – most notably in Bellator.

Now, however, Pitbull wants to prove that he can mix it up with the big boys. He wants to make a real run for the featherweight title, and nobody would begrudge him for that. However, he can’t afford to get too complacent against someone like Yair Rodriguez, who we know is always ready to throw down.

During a recent interview, Pitbull made his intentions crystal clear for anyone who was still uncertain.