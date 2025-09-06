Patricio Pitbull calls out Arnold Allen for UFC Rio after UFC Paris drama

By Dylan Bowker - September 5, 2025

Patricio Pitbull blasted his UFC Paris opponent for missing weight and causing their fight to be scrapped, but the Brazilian combatant quickly turned his attentions to another standout featherweight contender. The man known as Patricio Freire was initially given the assignment to welcome two-division Oktagon MMA champion Losene Keita to the UFC before Keita did not end up hitting the contracted weight, causing the contest to fall out for this Saturday.

Patricio Pitbull

Pitbull was understandably upset about all of this and referred to ‘Black Panther’, which is Keita’s nickname, as ‘Fat Panther’ and derided Keita for not attempting the follow-up weigh-in at 11 am after faltering in his 9 am attempt on the scales.

The number eleven-ranked contender at 145 pounds in the UFC is not looking to waste any time though, and Pitbull has now put the number six-ranked contender in his crosshairs for a fight on home soil in the coming weeks. In a recent tweet posted by the former two-division Bellator MMA champion on his personal X account, Pitbull said,

“Hey @Arnoldbfa [Arnold Allen] what do you think about a trip to Rio de Janeiro in October?”

Patricio Pitbull

Patricio Pitbull and his drive to push beyond his .500 UFC record

Patricio Pitbull is clearly hungry to compete and stay active with a desire to take his third UFC bout of 2025 after making his debut with the company earlier on this calendar year. During his first pair of appearances, the 38-year-old has posted a 1-1 record in his octagon-specific ledger.

Pitbull had his UFC debut against former UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez. Patricio Freire would lose his first bout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship on points but would bounce back into the win column during his sophomore UFC effort.

That victory saw Pitbull defeat Dan Ige in a fight that again went the distance, but this time saw the Bellator MMA GOAT end up on the other side of the judges’ scorecards at UFC 318 in July.

