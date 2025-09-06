Patricio Pitbull calls out Arnold Allen for UFC Rio after UFC Paris drama

Patricio Pitbull blasted his UFC Paris opponent for missing weight and causing their fight to be scrapped, but the Brazilian combatant quickly turned his attentions to another standout featherweight contender. The man known as Patricio Freire was initially given the assignment to welcome two-division Oktagon MMA champion Losene Keita to the UFC before Keita did not end up hitting the contracted weight, causing the contest to fall out for this Saturday.

Pitbull was understandably upset about all of this and referred to ‘Black Panther’, which is Keita’s nickname, as ‘Fat Panther’ and derided Keita for not attempting the follow-up weigh-in at 11 am after faltering in his 9 am attempt on the scales.

The number eleven-ranked contender at 145 pounds in the UFC is not looking to waste any time though, and Pitbull has now put the number six-ranked contender in his crosshairs for a fight on home soil in the coming weeks. In a recent tweet posted by the former two-division Bellator MMA champion on his personal X account, Pitbull said,