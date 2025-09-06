Carlos Prates gets into heated altercation with Nassourdine Imavov’s manager at UFC Paris ceremonial weigh-in
UFC welterweight star Carlos Prates got into it with Nassourdine Imavov’s manager while supporting his teammate at the UFC Paris ceremonial weigh-in.
UFC Paris features a top-tier middleweight main event between rising contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho. The winner of the UFC Paris headliner could potentially be UFC middleweight champ Khamzat Chimaev’s next title challenger.
Ahead of the high-stakes bout at UFC Paris, tensions reached a boiling point between Imavov and Borralho. After months of trash talk online, Imavov and Borralho will settle their long-standing beef inside the Octagon on Saturday.
But before fight night, one of Borralho’s star teammates got involved in the beef with Imavov’s team at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in.
Carlos Prates nearly comes to blows with Nassourdine Imavov’s team at UFC Paris weigh-in.
When one Fighting Nerds team member competes in the UFC Octagon, chances are you’ll see several teammates in attendance. This is the case for Borralho, as UFC welterweight star Carlos Prates flew out to Paris to support him just weeks after earning a ‘Knockout of the Year’ highlight.
While it’s uncertain what sparked the incident, Prates got into it with Imavov’s longtime manager near the stage at the UFC Paris ceremonial weigh-in, and things nearly escalated into an all-out brawl.
Watch the chaotic scene below.
Carlos Prates and Nassourdine Imavov’s manager almost got into it at the #UFCParis weigh-ins 😳
Details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but security personnel were able to quickly separate all parties before things escalated. Just minutes later, Imavov and Borralho had an intense faceoff on stage just hours before their middleweight fight.
Prates knocked out Geoff Neal last month at UFC 319 and is knocking on the door of a potential title shot. He’ll face former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards later this year at UFC 322.
Imavov and Borralho enter UFC Paris on impressive win streaks and will look to secure a potential title shot with a victory this weekend.
