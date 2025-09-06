Carlos Prates gets into heated altercation with Nassourdine Imavov’s manager at UFC Paris ceremonial weigh-in

UFC welterweight star Carlos Prates got into it with Nassourdine Imavov’s manager while supporting his teammate at the UFC Paris ceremonial weigh-in.

UFC Paris features a top-tier middleweight main event between rising contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho. The winner of the UFC Paris headliner could potentially be UFC middleweight champ Khamzat Chimaev’s next title challenger.

Ahead of the high-stakes bout at UFC Paris, tensions reached a boiling point between Imavov and Borralho. After months of trash talk online, Imavov and Borralho will settle their long-standing beef inside the Octagon on Saturday.

But before fight night, one of Borralho’s star teammates got involved in the beef with Imavov’s team at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in.