ATT Teammate on Dustin Poirier avoiding a mistake Anderson Silva made

By Dylan Bowker - August 14, 2025
Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier had a trilogy clash for the ages at UFC 318, with a training partner of the latter discussing the swan song of ‘The Diamond’.
Krzysztof Jotko recently bested Marek Mazuch at Oktagon 74: Bolander vs. Szabová on August 9th. Jotko appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts and touched on several subjects. Topics not just related to his Oktagon MMA efforts, but focused on his American Top Team compatriot, Poirier, hanging up the gloves in July.
Jotko has a history with both of the headliners from UFC 318, considering he beat Marc-André Barriault on a Holloway undercard at UFC 240. Also, the Polish pugilist competed on the first Poirier versus Justin Gaethje event during his UFC tenure. When asked for his thoughts on the Poirier versus Holloway trilogy that headlined UFC 318, Jotko said,
