ATT Teammate on Dustin Poirier avoiding a mistake Anderson Silva made

“Yeah, Dustin Poirier is a long, long time with the sport, you know. Of course like we fighters, like anyone, he have a lot of injuries, you know. He do this, he [is] like 35 years old [36 years old as of January 19th], and I think it’s the perfect moment for him to finish career. So he don’t; like he say, he don’t want to get beat up from some new people, you know.”

“The new generation people come there, fresh with less miles, and just beat him up for the end of the career. This is no good. You know, like a couple people do this. Like Johny Hendricks, Anderson Silva, you know, a lot of people get smashed before they finish their career. I think this was the perfect [thing] for Dustin, you know, perfect decision.”