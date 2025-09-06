Bryan Battle signs with PFL after UFC release and DBX 3 win

By Dylan Bowker - September 5, 2025

Bryan Battle has officially put pen to paper on a PFL contract after being released from the UFC and collecting a recent win in August in the Dirty Boxing Championship ring. Battle is now with the Professional Fighters League and will ply his trade inside the Smart Cage going forward, per an announcement from the promotion on their official X account earlier today.

Bryan Battle

Battle received his walking papers from the UFC after missing weight in consecutive fight bookings and he did so across two separate weight categories, no less. ‘The Butcher’ initially missed the mark for his welterweight fight against Randy Brown last December, but would emerge victorious against Brown on by way of a decision at UFC 310.

Battle was then booked for a middleweight matchup at UFC 319 against Nursulton Ruziboev a few weeks ago. But again, Bryan Battle would miss the contracted weight mark by several pounds, which scrapped the August 16th bout booking at 185 pounds. Curiously enough, though, Battle would hit the 185-pound mark later on in August, albeit in a different organization, as he had been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship then.

Bryan Battle would hit the weight he needed to for his fight at DBX 3, which saw him finish Derik de Freitas less than a minute into their Dirty Boxing Championship clash on August 29th.

Bryan Battle and what weight class he’ll be fighting in for PFL

Battle will be putting welterweight in his rear view mirror, at least for the time being,  as the Ultimate Fighter season 29 tournament champion returns to the weight division that he competed in while in the TUF house.

The 30-year-old has signed on with PFL as a middleweight, and Battle boasts a 12-2 record with one no contest heading into this promotional debut effort, which still has not been specifically outlined as of this writing.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

