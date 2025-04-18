Yair Rodriguez believes Alexander Volkanovski is the greatest featherweight of all time

By Harry Kettle - April 18, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez believes Alexander Volkanovski is the best to ever do it at 145 pounds.

Alexander Volkanovski

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski is once again the reigning, defending UFC featherweight champion. He accomplished that goal by defeating Diego Lopes to claim the vacant belt at UFC 314 last weekend. On the same card, Yair Rodriguez was able to get past Patricio Pitbull in his UFC debut, leading many to wonder whether or not a rematch could be imminent between the two men.

We know that’s what Rodriguez wants, and we also know that Volkanovski isn’t opposed to the idea. With that being said, there are plenty of things to consider here. One of the big factors is the status of Movsar Evloev who, over the course of his last few fights, has proven himself to be a top contender – and someone that is more than capable of winning the gold.

In a recent interview, Rodriguez had high praise for Volkanovski when discussing his legacy in the sport – and the division.

Rodriguez praises Volkanovski

“I don’t know if that’s the case or not, but I also believe Volkanovski is one of the greatest of all time, and he has shown that,” Rodriguez told MMA Junkie. “He has shown that for many years now, and I am happy to face this new Volkanovski, because he’s also been doing some changes on his diet, you know? And I think he’s motivated. He’s having a fourth kid or something like that, which congratulations for that, and I can’t wait to face him – this new version of himself.”

“I think he’s the GOAT of 145 (pounds),” Rodriguez said. “As of this moment, of course. He’s the titleholder and he was the titleholder for however many fights. I’ll say this in an interview and I’ll still say it: I think when he fought Ilia Topuria, he wasn’t coming from his best moment. I think he has gained more confidence after this last fight, and I want to face that guy. I want to face the stronger Volkanovski because I’m also going to be the best version of myself.”

