Yair Rodriguez believes Alexander Volkanovski is the greatest featherweight of all time

UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez believes Alexander Volkanovski is the best to ever do it at 145 pounds.

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski is once again the reigning, defending UFC featherweight champion. He accomplished that goal by defeating Diego Lopes to claim the vacant belt at UFC 314 last weekend. On the same card, Yair Rodriguez was able to get past Patricio Pitbull in his UFC debut, leading many to wonder whether or not a rematch could be imminent between the two men.

We know that’s what Rodriguez wants, and we also know that Volkanovski isn’t opposed to the idea. With that being said, there are plenty of things to consider here. One of the big factors is the status of Movsar Evloev who, over the course of his last few fights, has proven himself to be a top contender – and someone that is more than capable of winning the gold.

In a recent interview, Rodriguez had high praise for Volkanovski when discussing his legacy in the sport – and the division.