Paige VanZant reportedly set to make boxing debut against influencer Elle Brooke at Misfits event

Paige VanZant is reportedly set to return to combat sports in May.

During a DAZN live stream for the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia press conference, it was leaked that VanZant would be headlining Misfits 15 on Saturday, May 25 against Only Fans star Elle Brooke.

‼️ DAZN have accidentally leaked Misfits 15’s main event being Elle Brooke vs Paige VanZant for May 25th. [#HaneyGarcia Press Conference] pic.twitter.com/MgT33JwHtj — Crossover Boxing News (@CrossoverBNews) April 18, 2024

Currently, Misfits, VanZant nor Brooke have confirmed the fight booking, but all signs point to the boxing match happening on May 25 at Misfits 15. However, Mams Taylor, who runs Misfits did release some cryptic tweets after DAZN accidentally leaked the main event of VanZant and Brooke.

Paige VanZant (8-5 MMA, 0-2 BKFC) has not competed since July of 2021 when he suffered a decision loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19. Before that, she suffered a decision loss to Britain Hart in her BKFC debut. Before signing with BKFC, VanZant was in the UFC and went 5-4 in the promotion, and ended her UFC tenure with a submission loss to Amanda Ribas.

VanZant did recently reveal she accepted a boxing match, which she was eager for, and it appears that it is this fight.

“It was initially, the date they offered me was March 23, which was perfect,” VanZant explained to MMAFighting. “Hell yeah, I’ll get one more fight in before I turn 30, because I turn 30 [on] March 26. So I told my manager f*** yeah, I’ll take it. I’ll get back into boxing. I was just really excited. The opportunity was really cool. So it was perfect, eight-week camp, I don’t that long to stress or overthink, or anything like that, so that’s perfect. It turns out it’s not going to be March 23.

“After I accepted it, they’re like, you know what, we’re going to move it to [May or June]. I heard both dates, so once I have the full information, we’ll be able to release it on the podcast. Accepted a boxing match, that will be my next fight. It’s really, really exciting,” VanZant continued.

Elle Brooke, meanwhile, is 4-1 as a boxer as she has been a key women’s influencer boxer. Her last boxing match was in January when she defeated AJ Bunker by KO, which was her second time defeating Bunker.