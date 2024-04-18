MMA legend Mark Coleman wants to see the UFC introduce a women’s BMF title: “She’d come out of retirement for it, I’d bet”

MMA legend Mark Coleman is advocating for the UFC to introduce a women’s BMF title.

It was just this past weekend that Mark ‘The Hammer’ Coleman had the honor of presenting the BMF belt to the winner at UFC 300.

Max Holloway (26-7 MMA) went up against current BMF champion Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) with ‘Blessed’ coming out the victor by KO at 4:59 of round 5 to be crowned the new champion.

It was backstage, during UFC 300, that Mark Coleman spoke about the recent house fire where he was able to save his parents, but lost his dog in the process:

“I’m blessed to be here. I’m healthy, and health is wealth, and I have that. I’m very fortunate. God was with me about a month ago, and he got me through the scariest night of my life.”

Continuing, Coleman shared:

“We came through with my mom and dad still alive. I didn’t quite have enough in me to get my dog Hammer, but he’ll always be with me the rest of my life. He meant the world to me, my first dog ever.”

The former and first UFC heavyweight champion, Mark Coleman, also shared his vision to have a women’s BMF title fight in the UFC (h/t MMAJunkie):

“We definitely need a (women’s) BMF, and they’ll let themselves be known who it is. If she came out of retirement, Joanna (Jedrzejczyk) would be the perfect BMF to start it off. Who wants Joanna? She’d come out of retirement for it, I’d bet.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA) retired from the UFC in 2022 after facing back-to-back losses to Weili Zhang (25-3 MMA). The 36-year-old had previously (in 2019), following Jorge Masvidal securing the BMF belt, urged the UFC to create a FBMF title fight saying:

“People used to call me violent, savage. Jorge just won the belt – the baddest motherf*cker belt. I want to be the female BMF.”

Well, according to Mark Coleman, should the UFC create such belt, it would be sure to bring Joanna Jedrzejczyk out of retirement.

Would you like to see a women’s BMF championship?

