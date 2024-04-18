MMA legend Mark Coleman wants to see the UFC introduce a women’s BMF title: “She’d come out of retirement for it, I’d bet”

By Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

MMA legend Mark Coleman is advocating for the UFC to introduce a women’s BMF title.

Mark Coleman

It was just this past weekend that Mark ‘The Hammer’ Coleman had the honor of presenting the BMF belt to the winner at UFC 300.

Max Holloway (26-7 MMA) went up against current BMF champion Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) with ‘Blessed’ coming out the victor by KO at 4:59 of round 5 to be crowned the new champion.

It was backstage, during UFC 300, that Mark Coleman spoke about the recent house fire where he was able to save his parents, but lost his dog in the process:

“I’m blessed to be here. I’m healthy, and health is wealth, and I have that. I’m very fortunate. God was with me about a month ago, and he got me through the scariest night of my life.”

Continuing, Coleman shared:

“We came through with my mom and dad still alive. I didn’t quite have enough in me to get my dog Hammer, but he’ll always be with me the rest of my life. He meant the world to me, my first dog ever.”

The former and first UFC heavyweight champion, Mark Coleman, also shared his vision to have a women’s BMF title fight in the UFC (h/t MMAJunkie):

“We definitely need a (women’s) BMF, and they’ll let themselves be known who it is. If she came out of retirement, Joanna (Jedrzejczyk) would be the perfect BMF to start it off. Who wants Joanna? She’d come out of retirement for it, I’d bet.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA) retired from the UFC in 2022 after facing back-to-back losses to Weili Zhang (25-3 MMA). The 36-year-old had previously (in 2019), following Jorge Masvidal securing the BMF belt, urged the UFC to create a FBMF title fight saying:

“People used to call me violent, savage. Jorge just won the belt – the baddest motherf*cker belt. I want to be the female BMF.”

Well, according to Mark Coleman, should the UFC create such belt, it would be sure to bring Joanna Jedrzejczyk out of retirement.

Would you like to see a women’s BMF championship?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Mark Coleman UFC

Related

Mike Perry, Darren Till

Mike Perry claims Darren Till turned down a huge offer from BKFC: “He said no to over $2 million dollars”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024
Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan
UFC 300

Yan Xiaonan addresses her loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 300: “I was almost out”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

Yan Xiaonan has issued a statement regarding her loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 300.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, UFC 300, UFC, Pros react
Ben Askren

Ben Askren believes Jamahal Hill’s “ego” played a part in his knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

Ben Askren believes that Jamahal Hill’s ego may have played a role in his knockout defeat to Alex Pereira.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Alex Volkanovski refutes the idea that Max Holloway is having a career resurgence: “He’s always been that good”

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has questioned those who are suggesting Max Holloway is having a career “resurgence”.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz guarantees Conor McGregor trilogy will happen, says Leon Edwards is the “best thing in the UFC”

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

UFC legend Nate Diaz has guaranteed a future trilogy bout with Conor McGregor and has offered up big praise to Leon Edwards.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300

Chael Sonnen lays out path for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of MMA

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024
Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman claims eye pokes 'altered the outcome' of Max Holloway's KO win at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman feels Max Holloway’s two accidental eye pokes against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 should be getting more post-fight discussion.

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, UFC 300
Herb Dean

John McCarthy defends referee Herb Dean against critics of non-stoppage in UFC 300 main event: “Exactly what we would train”

Cole Shelton - April 17, 2024

Longtime MMA referee John McCarthy says Herb Dean did everything right in the UFC 300 main event.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan says UFC 300 judge who scored fight for Charles Oliveira apologized in a phone call: "He was going to kill my career!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan says the lone judge who scored his UFC 300 fight in Charles Oliveira’s favor admitted afterward that he made a mistake.

Mike Perry
UFC

Mike Perry says the UFC told him he 'can't beat Top 5 guys' in recent phone call inquiring about desired comeback

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Mike Perry says he was close to making a UFC comeback before negotiations with UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell went south.