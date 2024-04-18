Ilia Topuria names the one stipulation he requires to accept a fight with Max Holloway: “If not, I’m going to fight with Volk”

By Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is naming the one stipulation he requires to accept a fight with Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC, BMF

It was just last weekend that saw Max Hollowy (26-7 MMA) defeat Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) by KO in a lightweight bout to become the newly crowned UFC BMF champion.

Holloway, following the victory, proceeded to callout the 27-year-old Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria, speaking with Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour‘ spoke about Max Holloway’s victory in Las Vegas on April 13th at UFC 300 and voiced his excitement around getting in the cage with ‘Blessed’ with a BMF belt on the line:

“There are a lot of things involved in this fight. He’s got that belt, that ‘(Baddest) Motherf**ker belt, so I’m excited to add that to my legacy, too. UFC champion, the ‘Baddest Motherf**ker,’ what else? And then maybe I’ll go for a second weight class.”

‘El Matador’ continued, explaining there’s a stipulation, and a timeline – his:

“Without the BMF belt, I don’t want him at all. If not, I’m going to fight with Volk for the rematch. But because he has that (BMF) belt, I’m excited about that. That’s why I want him. He’s been saying, ‘Right now, I have a lot of options.’ He doesn’t have any options. Right now, I’m the champion. I choose the date; I choose the place. He just has to be ready, and he has to wait for the call. Whenever I want him, he has to be ready.”

The undefeated Ilia Topuria (15-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Alexander Volkanovski (26-4 MMA) by KO this past February at UFC 298.

Topuria, the current UFC featherweight champion believes all the cards are stacked in his favor, and should he wish to fight Holloway for the BMF belt, it will be on his timeline.

Would you like to see ‘Blessed’ defend his BMF title against ‘El Matador’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

