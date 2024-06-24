Mike Perry reveals plans for potential MMA fight against Dillon Danis: “I don’t want any excuses”

After Mike Perry is done facing Jake Paul in the boxing ring, he wants Dillon Danis in the cage.

The man known to fans as ‘Platinum’ is having something of a career renaissance. After parting ways with the UFC in 2021, Mike Perry headed to BKFC. Since then, he’s earned five straight victories including over former UFC champions such as Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez. Now, he’s set to head to the boxing ring.

On July 20th on DAZN pay-per-view, Mike Perry will face Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ was originally slated to face Mike Tyson on that date but the legend was forced out of the contest due to health issues. Instead, he will meet Perry. The former UFC star has a history with both Paul brothers, previously serving as a sparring partner for Jake.

Last year, Mike Perry served as the backup boxer for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. After ‘The Maverick’ suffered a cut during fight week, it seemed that ‘Platinum’ would step in. Perry even had a face-off with Danis last October, who wound up getting dominated by Paul. However, it seems that face-off won’t be the last time that the two MMA fighters go face-to-face.

BKFC’s Mike Perry reveals plans to face Dillon Danis after Jake Paul boxing match

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Mike Perry opened up about his future plans. There, he revealed that he was actually in talks to fight Dillon Danis in MMA before signing a deal to face Jake Paul. While he might take some time after facing ‘The Problem Child’ this summer, Perry is still down to face ‘El Jefe’.

“It’s interesting,” Mike Perry stated in the interview. “I was still looking at that Dillon Danis fight. That wasn’t going to be a boxing match because we all saw how he performed in boxing. I don’t want any excuses. I was supposed to fight him after I beat up Jake Paul but after I beat Jake Paul, let’s be honest, I could just chill out for a bit and let things unravel around me.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “…I definitely owe BKFC. I’ve definitely got to get back in there for them. They do have some plans to bring me back by the end of the year. They might already have an idea who that’s going to be and I go in there and perform against Jake Paul, the possibilities are endless. I could fight Dillon Danis in MMA and do a BKFC fight, all before the end of the year or just chill out and just wait and see what happens, end up fighting Anthony Joshua or something after I beat Jake Paul in boxing.”

What do you make of these comments from the BKFC star? Do you want to see Mike Perry vs. Dillon Danis?