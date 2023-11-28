David Feldman tells fans they can expect to see Paige VanZant fight under the BKFC banner in 2024

BKFC president David Feldman has provided a positive update regarding the future of Paige VanZant in bare-knuckle boxing.

Throughout the course of her combat sports career, Paige VanZant has certainly turned a lot of heads. From her performances in the cage/ring to what she does in her personal time, VanZant has always held great name value. In the present day, she continues to have a strong social media presence – but we haven’t seen her actively compete for quite some time.

In BKFC, she holds a 0-2 record. Both of those fights took place in 2021, as she fell to unanimous decision defeats against Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich.

Now, in an update from the aforementioned David Feldman, it’s been revealed that PVZ could well make a comeback.