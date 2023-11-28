David Feldman tells fans they can expect to see Paige VanZant fight under the BKFC banner in 2024
BKFC president David Feldman has provided a positive update regarding the future of Paige VanZant in bare-knuckle boxing.
Throughout the course of her combat sports career, Paige VanZant has certainly turned a lot of heads. From her performances in the cage/ring to what she does in her personal time, VanZant has always held great name value. In the present day, she continues to have a strong social media presence – but we haven’t seen her actively compete for quite some time.
In BKFC, she holds a 0-2 record. Both of those fights took place in 2021, as she fell to unanimous decision defeats against Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich.
Now, in an update from the aforementioned David Feldman, it’s been revealed that PVZ could well make a comeback.
Feldman’s VanZant update
“We just had a conversation with her management team about two weeks ago on it,” Feldman told MMA Junkie. “They said, ‘Just give us a date, but we want at least three months notice because she wants to be in great shape for this one and make sure she can concentrate on her training.’ So there is a very, very good probability that you’re going to see Paige VanZant back with BKFC for at least one more fight.”
David Feldman has always been the kind of president who wants to give the fans a real show. If he’s able to secure VanZant for at least one more bout, he’ll certainly make a lot of people happy.
Would you be excited by the prospect of Paige VanZant making her return to the BKFC ring? Who would you want to see her go up against? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
