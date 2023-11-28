Paddy Pimblett responds to critics who call him ‘Paddy the fatty’ between fight camps: “Gang of wankers”

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has responded to fight fans who have criticized his weight gain between fight camps.

Next month, Paddy Pimblett faces the biggest test of his career. He is set to go head to head with Tony Ferguson, one of the biggest legends in the history of the lightweight division. While ‘El Cucuy’ may be on a notable losing streak, many believe he has a real chance against ‘The Baddy’.

Pimblett, meanwhile, has been relatively quiet this year in comparison to 2022. Alas, that hasn’t stopped critics from going after him on social media.

Many have questioned why he appears to gain so much weight between fight camps. In a recent interview, the Liverpudlian had his chance to hit back.