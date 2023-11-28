Paddy Pimblett responds to critics who call him ‘Paddy the fatty’ between fight camps: “Gang of wankers”
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has responded to fight fans who have criticized his weight gain between fight camps.
Next month, Paddy Pimblett faces the biggest test of his career. He is set to go head to head with Tony Ferguson, one of the biggest legends in the history of the lightweight division. While ‘El Cucuy’ may be on a notable losing streak, many believe he has a real chance against ‘The Baddy’.
Pimblett, meanwhile, has been relatively quiet this year in comparison to 2022. Alas, that hasn’t stopped critics from going after him on social media.
Many have questioned why he appears to gain so much weight between fight camps. In a recent interview, the Liverpudlian had his chance to hit back.
Pimblett hits back at critics
“It’s rough lad. It’s funny, people call me ‘Paddy the fatty’ and stuff like that but even when I’m a big fat b*st*rd I’m still in the gym training every day lad. I’m still in there training, getting better, getting my teammates better but when you literally cannot train, it’s a killer.”
“It was tough but obviously me personal life, my friends, my family, my wife now, got me through it all so like I say, I had my wedding to look forward to. Luckily enough, I got me boot off just before the wedding and then after that, I was back in the gym the start of June so I could start training again.
“Getting training again, getting fit, losing weight and as I say, people can call me fat and that but I think for the wedding I was about 86KG, 85 or something like that and then as I say, I haven’t went above that. I think my weight has been dropping down so call me unprofessional all you want, you gang of w**kers!”
Will Paddy Pimblett defeat Tony Ferguson? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
