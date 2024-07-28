UFC 304 Results: Tom Aspinall stops Curtis Blaydes in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the interim heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.

‘Honey Badger’ and ‘Razor’ will also be meeting for the second time. Their first bout was back in July of 2022 where it was Blaydes emerging victorious by TKO only 15 seconds into Round 1 due to a knee injury suffered by the Brit.

Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since claiming the interim heavyweight title with a first-round knockout victory over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. Prior to that, the Manchester native had earned a TKO victory over Marcin Tybura.

Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes (18-4 MMA) most recently fought and defeated Jailton Almeida (21-3 MMA) by KO this past March at UFC 299. ‘Razor’ has won four of his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Heavyweight GOLD is on the line tonight 🏆@AspinallMMA vs @RazorBlaydes265 [ We're live RIGHT NOW on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/naN2W0uvnZ — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2024

Round one of the UFC 304 co-main event begins and Curtis Blaydes comes out swinging. He appears to partially connect with a couple of punches, forcing Tom Aspinall to circle out. Aspinall leaps in with a right hand and down goes Blaydes! The Brit immediately pounces on him with ground and pound and this one is all over! WOW!

ONE MINUTE IS ALL IT TOOK! 😱@AspinallMMA got it done in the first round! #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/EfopAgjlQo — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2024

Official UFC 304 Results: Tom Aspinall def. Curtis Blaydes via TKO in Round 1

Following his impressive win, Aspinall proceeded to send a message to reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones:

Who would you like to see Aspinall fight next following his TKO victory over Blaydes this evening in Manchester?